Red Report: Frost talks OL shuffle and pad level, 'ridiculous rumors' and his 'tough as nails' QB

Nebraska played the offensive line shuffle this week and one of the most interesting storylines going into Saturday night’s game against Northwestern is who will round out the starting five.

After saying Monday that he thought his team needed to find a left guard and needed better play at right tackle, Frost on Thursday sized up the group’s week of practice.

“I think we’ll have a lot of options come Saturday. I liked the competition,” Frost said. “I really liked the pad level the guys played with. We really paid attention to that and seeing them come off the ball with low pads seemed to make a pretty big difference. We’ll have a lot of options and I expect a lot of guys to play well.”

He didn’t tip his hand on who would play where. NU’s been very high on freshman Teddy Prochazka and has several players who could play guard that might see a chance like Nouredin Nouili, Broc Bando and Brant Banks. Any of those three could be a candidate to play right tackle, too, where Bryce Benhart has struggled. Benhart could potentially slide to guard, too.

Overall, there’s a lot of moving and shaking to figure out, including whether to slide players between guard and tackle or if a player can handle switching sides of the formation in the middle of the season.