Red Report: Frost talks OL shuffle and pad level, 'ridiculous rumors' and his 'tough as nails' QB

Nebraska played the offensive line shuffle this week and one of the most interesting storylines going into Saturday night’s game against Northwestern is who will round out the starting five.
After saying Monday that he thought his team needed to find a left guard and needed better play at right tackle, Frost on Thursday sized up the group’s week of practice.
“I think we’ll have a lot of options come Saturday. I liked the competition,” Frost said. “I really liked the pad level the guys played with. We really paid attention to that and seeing them come off the ball with low pads seemed to make a pretty big difference. We’ll have a lot of options and I expect a lot of guys to play well.”
He didn’t tip his hand on who would play where. NU’s been very high on freshman Teddy Prochazka and has several players who could play guard that might see a chance like Nouredin Nouili, Broc Bando and Brant Banks. Any of those three could be a candidate to play right tackle, too, where Bryce Benhart has struggled. Benhart could potentially slide to guard, too.
Overall, there’s a lot of moving and shaking to figure out, including whether to slide players between guard and tackle or if a player can handle switching sides of the formation in the middle of the season.
“I’ve never played the position, but certainly it’s different than playing one side of wide receiver and going to the other side,” Frost said. “There’s more right-handed things and left-handed things that happen, but we’ve got some guys that are capable of playing on both sides and several guys that rep on both sides, so we’ve got to get our best five out there.”
Bando working back: Bando was likely set to play earlier in the season, but then, “he was knocked down pretty good,” a few weeks ago, Frost said.
“He had two or three different illnesses all kind of stacked one on top of the other,” Frost said. “It’s a shame, because he was probably going to play the week eh got sick. I think he’s back close to being where he was before he got sick.”
Bando made the trip to Michigan State and got some work on special teams.
Martinez ‘tough as nails’: Frost called junior quarterback Adrian Martinez "tough as nails" and said he has tremendous respect for his starter.
Martinez took a hard shot to the jaw that required X-rays in the first quarter last week against Michigan State, but he missed only one series, finished the game and then spoke with the media on Monday, too.
Frost put to bed any notion that the impact from the hit was a threat to Martinez’s availability this weekend.
"I've heard some of the rumors. If anybody knows about rumors around here it's probably me. Ridiculous rumors," Frost said. "He probably has lupus and leprosy and smallpox and all these other things. He's fine. He's going to play."
Confidence? No problem: Frost, the fourth-year Nebraska head coach, said he thought his players responded well to back-to-back narrow road losses to No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 20 Michigan State.
“No, I don’t think it’s a hangover,” Frost said when asked about the potential of lingering effects from the losses, particularly the brutal fashion in which the Huskers lost in overtime to the Spartans.
"In fact, I had a couple of leaders tell me that as confident as they were going into the season, they're more confident right now about who they are as a team as when the season started,” Frost said. “We'd like to be in a little different situation with the record, and I think we played well enough to have it be that way. But the guys are excited.
“They believe in their team and what they're doing and it will all come together for them."
Punters under the microscope: After a bad outing Saturday night, Nebraska punters Daniel Cerni and William Przstyup will be watched closely against Northwestern.
“Both guys punted great in practice again, but they punted great in practice last week. We need it when the game’s happening,” Frost said. “They’re going to be under more of a microscope now because of what’s happened. When you get put in those situations, some guys rise to the occasion and others don’t do well and falter. I just want to see somebody punt the ball that, when the chips are down, they’re going to do what they’re supposed to do.”
