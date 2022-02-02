Red Report: Frost talks increased 'attention' to in-state relationships; injury updates; Busch's role; Super Bengals

Over the past three weeks, Nebraska football coaches have recruited everywhere from Louisiana and Georgia — their final two high school players from the 2022 class hail from those states — to Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado and more.

The staff’s expense reports probably read like the "Fifty Nifty United States" song.

One, though, got some particularly interesting attention.

That would be right here in Nebraska. The full-staff blitz in mid-January and the regular presence from not only inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud but also recruiting ace and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph? That is no coincidence.

“It’s been tough, especially with COVID,” Frost said. “We haven’t had a chance to get around Nebraska coaches as much as we want to and some of those relationships need our attention. The first day (in January) we went out we sent our whole coaching staff out in Nebraska except for me, because I had COVID.

“We want Nebraska kids here and obviously Mickey has a lot of relationships and people know him. Barrett also has a lot of relationships and people know him, so those will be the primary Nebraska recruiters for us.”

NU signed three in-state players in the 2022 class but also lost out on a quartet of Omaha Metro prospects that they offered earlier in the cycle. They currently have five offers out for the 2023 class, three for 2024 and already two for the 2025 class.

“There’s a lot of talent, in my opinion, coming up in the state of Nebraska and in the region, so that’s where our attention is going to be,” Frost said.

Busch's duties: Frost characterized new full-time assistant Bill Busch’s duties as being “full-time special teams.”

“If you’ve been in Nebraska, you know that’s been an issue for us,” Frost said of the struggles on special teams during his tenure.

Busch served on Nebraska’s staff as a defensive analyst last season, while also helping with special teams.

“He was able to help us from a scheming standpoint last year with special teams, and in a lot of those (areas) we got better,” Frost said. “It was tough with him not being able to be out on the field coaching.”

NCAA rules prohibit analysts from coaching on the field.

In his new role, Busch also will assist with a position on defense, Frost said, although that position hasn’t been determined.

Injury updates: Nebraska is going to be without two of its promising young offensive linemen this spring as they recover from injuries.

Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran will each miss the five-week session, Frost confirmed on Wednesday. Prochazka, who took Corcoran’s place at left tackle partway through the 2021 season, is on the mend from a knee injury suffered Oct. 9. Corcoran’s exact injury is not clear, though it appears to have happened either late in the season or after it ended.

Corcoran, Frost said, could potentially play any position on the offensive line, including center. But that evaluation can’t fully happen until he’s back on the field.

“They’re around and learning and able to do some things,” Frost said of the young pair. “… Turner, in particular, we’ll probably have to figure out where he fits best.”

Veteran tight end Travis Vokolek also had postseason surgery and will miss at least part of spring ball, as will defensive lineman Damian Jackson.

Sophomore running back Gabe Ervin, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Oklahoma on Sept. 18, will be “close” to being ready for spring ball, Frost said, and may get to do some limited work.

Cerni’s playing days done: Also along the injury lines, Frost confirmed that punter Daniel Cerni will go on medical scholarship and that his playing days at Nebraska are finished.

Cerni appeared in five games for the Huskers in 2021 after missing all of the 2020 season with a significant leg injury.

The Melbourne, Australia, native is currently back home but is still enrolled at NU and taking classes online.

“We’re grateful to him and he’s going to stay at Nebraska from Down Under and get his degree and hopefully still be around the team,” Frost said.

Good news for "Budda”: Though some Huskers will miss the spring, there’s good news for redshirt freshman defensive back Javin “Budda” Wright.

The Arizona native, who missed all of the 2021 season with a blood clotting issue, is working out with the team this winter and the staff thinks he could be cleared for spring ball and the 2022 season.

“Everything looks good with Javin,” Frost said. “Once he had a blood clot we had to make sure that it wasn’t something genetic that would happen over and over. All signs point to the right place right now that he’s going to be able to continue and he’s been working out with us.

“I’m not sure he will be full speed and (full) contact for all of spring ball, but he’s ready to go and should be great for next season.”

Eye on Bengals: A lot of Nebraska fans have been watching intently as the Cincinnati Bengals made their playoff push to the Super Bowl.

Frost has been watching, too.

Of course, former Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor has a lot to do with that as the Bengals’ third-year head coach.

“I’m excited for those guys – not just Zac, but Troy Walters is there (as wide receivers coach) and Stanley Morgan is there,” Frost said. “You talk about three great people who are dedicated to the game. I was watching (Sunday’s win against the Kansas Chiefs) intently. I sure thought the Chiefs were going to win when they were up 21-3. But I couldn’t be happier for Zac and Troy and Stanley.”

Frost also noted he has allegiance to the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams because Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris “is really the guy who got me into coaching.”

Morris was Kansas State’s defensive coordinator in 2006 when Frost joined the Wildcat staff as a graduate assistant.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

