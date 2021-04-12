Red Report: Frost talks Friday scrimmage, open practice upcoming, bowling national title

More on him in Wednesday's Journal Star, but one interesting element on Monday: He said he plans to play on all of Nebraska’s special teams in addition to his responsibility as the team’s top corner.

Taylor-Britt showed himself to be a dangerous punt return man in 2020 and could be a factor on kickoffs, too, this fall, saying he will be part of that group in 2021.

“I don’t plan to come off the field, honestly. I plan to play all special teams,” he said, before suggesting even more creativity. “Some offensive packages, we can throw that in there. I don’t plan to come off the field. I plan to give everything I have, everything, my all, to Nebraska.”

No vaccine plans for players yet: Frost said he had not heard anything from the Big Ten or from NU about systematic plans to make vaccination appointments for players.

Eligibility, of course, varies by location around the conference footprint.