Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills on Saturday enjoyed his best game as a Husker, churning out 188 yards and a touchdown on just 17 carries.
Some folks wonder whether Mills' rushing total should have been higher, citing the fact he carried only four times (for 76 yards) in the second half. One of those carries was a 43-yard dash early in the fourth quarter.
In falling 37-21 to Wisconsin, Nebraska ran only 27 plays in the second half after running 33 in the first.
Husker head coach Scott Frost was asked Monday if there were instances during the second half when he wished Mills was on the field.
"He was sore today," Frost said. "He got beat up pretty good with some of his carries. We played him as much as we thought we could. Yeah, there were a couple plays we wish there was somebody on the field who might've made one more play here or there. But that's where we are right now.
"He didn't get as many carries in the second half, we didn't have as many plays in the second half, and he was getting worn down a little bit, so we were trying to spell him. And we had to throw more in the second half. As he keeps going, I think he'll be able to carry more and more of the load."
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Mills, a junior-college transfer, has rushed 107 times for 586 yards (5.5 per carry) and nine touchdowns this season.
"I think Dedrick's continuing to get better, and I think he will continue to get better," Frost said. "I think he's getting more comfortable in our scheme and our system. He had a great game, but a lot of his success was due to some other people, too. The offensive line blocked really well. I think it probably was our best game (there). I thought the offensive coaching staff did a good job scheme-wise getting him in some good situations, and we blocked a little better down field.
"But, obviously, Dedrick had his best game."
Improvement needed: Nebraska is 4-6, including 2-5 in the Big Ten, in Frost's second season in charge of the program.
So, things are far from perfect in certain areas, including leadership.
"We still don't have leadership where we need it to be," Frost said. "We have some good leaders, but not enough, and we still have a few pieces that are working against that -- that doesn't help."
Frost noted Nebraska has a lot of younger players in leadership roles, especially on offense, mentioning sophomores Austin Allen and Adrian Martinez, among others.
"We'll be in a better place when those guys are senior leaders in charge of everything and setting the standard for everybody."
Carlos Davis update: Following Saturday's loss, Frost told reporters that Nebraska senior defensive lineman Carlos Davis informed the staff before the contest that he would be unable to play.
Monday, Frost elaborated on the situation.
"Carlos was beat up all week with an ankle," the coach said. "He was less than 100 percent all week but he did do some practicing."
Frost said it took him by surprise when Davis said he couldn't play against the Badgers.
Reviewing the return: Frost shed light on how Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank was able to sprint 89 yards with a first-quarter kickoff to tie the game 7-7.
"We had too many guys on that play running down and occupying blocks instead of getting off blocks and trying to make a play," the coach said. "And our kicker and our safety need to get it finished even if it gets by everybody else."
Meanwhile, Nebraska's Zach Weinmaster and Brody Belt managed only 26 yards on three returns, with a long of 14.
"Their kicker is really good," Frost said of senior Zach Hintze. "He kicked one into the stands, I think. But the hang time was there and guys were down field. I think we made good decisions when we needed to -- to fair-catch it and just make sure we got off the field with decent field position."
Scouting Maryland: Frost offered his initial impressions of Maryland (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten), which comes off a bye week following a 73-14 loss Nov. 9 at Ohio State.
The Terrapins lost 38-7 to Michigan on Nov. 2 and 52-10 to Minnesota on Oct. 26.
"I think it's a team in a growth curve similar to us," Frost said. "You see them doing a lot of really good things. I think they're really athletic. Obviously the results probably haven't been what they've wanted, similar to where we are right now.
"I think it's two teams that both need a win, and I think both teams probably are going to pour a lot into this game."