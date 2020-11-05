Red Report: Frost says juco WR Omar Manning is 'ready to play';' ILB Reimer back from injury

One of Nebraska’s prized additions from the 2020 recruiting class is poised to make his Cornhusker debut Saturday against Northwestern.

Junior college transfer Omar Manning is “ready to play,” NU head coach Scott Frost told reporters Thursday morning as his team wrapped up the heavy lifting of its game preparations.

Manning missed practice time both for injury reasons and personal reasons in the leadup to the season and did not make the trip to Ohio State, but Frost gave the strongest indication yet that his debut could be at hand.

Manning, 6-foot-4, 225-pound Texas native, is a different type of receiver from a physical standpoint. He may well have played had the Huskers hosted Wisconsin last weekend.

"The key is getting him healthy and confident,” receivers coach and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Oct. 27. “He is getting healthy. Confidence is knowing your assignment, repping it over and over, and that takes practice, and he's doing a good job of it."

Frost also said that freshmen receivers Alante Brown and Marcus Fleming continue to make progress as well.