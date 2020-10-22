Red Report: Frost says it's unclear if juco WR Manning will make trip; Culp wins kicking job

Przystup transferred to NU before the 2019 season from Michigan State and handled some kickoff duties — an area the Huskers struggled in — while serving as the punting backup to senior Isaac Armstrong.

Freshman punter Daniel Cerni, Nebraska's lone scholarship specialist is injured but Frost said it's not season-ending or serious. The Australian arrived on campus late this summer.

The other name in the conversation is likely freshman Tyler Crawford, who Frost said earlier this month was challenging Culp for work in placekicking and on kickoff duties.

Young WRs can help: Whether Manning plays or not, Nebraska will undoubtedly have to lean at least some on newcomers at wide receiver.

Frost said Thursday that he thinks the group is making progress under first-year receivers coach Matt Lubick, but it will still be a work in progress Saturday and moving forward.

"I think they could all go to the game. There's various degrees of being ready. You're ready to run some of the plays, you're ready to operate efficiently in some of them or all of them or somewhere in between," Frost said. "Certainly a lot of new guys that we're trying to bring along. Alante Brown has done really good things, Marcus Fleming, Zavier Betts and others.