Red Report: Frost says Huskers prepared to give 'everything we've got' vs. Gophers before bye week

Nebraska is not only playing for the eighth straight week to open up the season, but it’s also wrapping up a slightly road-heavy portion of the slate, too.

The Huskers’ game Saturday at Minnesota will be the fourth road game of the season and it precedes a stretch in which they play three of their final four games at Memorial Stadium.

When two off weeks get factored in, after this weekend, the Huskers only travel to Wisconsin over the final six weeks of the regular season.

“We’ve got to try to win one on the road,” head coach Scott Frost said Thursday. “We’ve had a lot of away games, haven’t been here much. Look forward to being here more with the fans that we have and the environment right now.

“The guys are used to being on the road and we’ve played some good teams on the road, so this is another one and another big challenge.”

The Huskers are 0-3 on the road so far this season and have lost all three by eight points or less. Away from Memorial Stadium under Frost, NU is 6-15.

Frost, though, is confident in where his team stands at the end of a long stretch of games.