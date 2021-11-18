Red Report: Frost 'really happy' with OC, staff interest so far; Husker RBs 'beat up'; S Williams 'close'

Scott Frost is pulling something like double duty these days as he leads the Nebraska offense's preparation for Wisconsin on Saturday and also works to fill the four staff openings he created when he fired most of his offensive staff last week.

On the coaching search end of that stick, Frost is operating in a landscape that shifts by the day. Already 12 FBS head coaching jobs have come open this fall and already three have been filled. There are most certainly more to come.

That creates opportunity in the job market, but also a whole lot of competition.

“I’ve been really, really happy with the level of interest we have in guys wanting to come be here,” Frost said Thursday. “There’s going to be quite a bit of shakeup this year, so there’s going to be a lot of guys out there, but there’s also going to be a lot of people trying to hire people. So that’s one of the reasons I wanted to get a head start on it and have an idea about it earlier on. We’ll keep working through it.”

The fourth-year NU coach reiterated that he plans on identifying an offensive coordinator first and then proceeding from there. That coordinator may not have the unilateral ability to bring whichever assistants he wants to round out the staff, but he will potentially have some say.