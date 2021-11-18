Red Report: Frost 'really happy' with OC, staff interest so far; Husker RBs 'beat up'; S Williams 'close'

Scott Frost is pulling something like double duty these days as he leads the Nebraska offense's preparation for Wisconsin on Saturday and also works to fill the four staff openings he created when he fired most of his offensive staff last week.
On the coaching search end of that stick, Frost is operating in a landscape that shifts by the day. Already 12 FBS head coaching jobs have come open this fall and already three have been filled. There are most certainly more to come.
That creates opportunity in the job market, but also a whole lot of competition.
“I’ve been really, really happy with the level of interest we have in guys wanting to come be here,” Frost said Thursday. “There’s going to be quite a bit of shakeup this year, so there’s going to be a lot of guys out there, but there’s also going to be a lot of people trying to hire people. So that’s one of the reasons I wanted to get a head start on it and have an idea about it earlier on. We’ll keep working through it.”
The fourth-year NU coach reiterated that he plans on identifying an offensive coordinator first and then proceeding from there. That coordinator may not have the unilateral ability to bring whichever assistants he wants to round out the staff, but he will potentially have some say.
“Potentially. If I was getting hired as a coordinator somewhere, I might have a guy or two that I felt strong about bringing with me, so we’ll just have to fit the puzzle together,” Frost said.
In the meantime, he’s getting ready for the top-ranked defense in the country in the Badgers. Frost, tight ends coach Sean Beckton and a group of analysts and quality control coaches promoted to interim coaching roles have handled the game-planning process.
“It’s been different,” Frost said. “Been a little more work for (a few) people, but I like where we landed and the guys have figured it out. Again, we’re probably not going to get a lot of plays because of the style of football they play, so we’ve just got to make the ones we get count.”
RBs 'beat up:' Whether Frost will have all of his running backs available on Saturday remains to be seen.
The Huskers are down to three available scholarship backs — Sevion Morrison and earlier Ronald Thompkins have transferred and Gabe Ervin Jr. is out for the season with a knee injury — and Frost said each of them is at less than 100% health even coming off a bye week.
“We’re beat up a little bit at running back, they’re beat up a little bit at running back,” Frost said, referring to the Badgers’ thinning depth at the position as well. “That’s football this time of year, particularly in this league. So there could be some opportunities for guys and I want to see how they respond to that.”
Starter Rahmir Johnson missed the final two series against Ohio State with an apparent leg or ankle injury and was limping after the game. Over those final drives, Markese Stepp got his first work in several weeks and the Huskers also have Jaquez Yant, too, who has mostly served as Johnson’s backup in Big Ten play.
“We’ve got a lot of guys just nursing some things, so hopefully they’re all ready to go,” Frost said.
Williams a late decision: Whether senior Deontai Williams plays against UW or not will come down to the wire before NU’s Friday afternoon flight.
Williams has missed the past two games with a knee injury suffered in the second half against Minnesota on Oct. 16.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday that Williams was practicing this week and had a chance to be ready to play.
“Deontai is out there working every day and he’s close,” Frost added Thursday. “Probably going to be a decision right here at the end.”
Williams leads Nebraska with four interceptions on the season and is fifth on the team in tackles at 46.
The other No. 2: His numbers haven’t jumped off the page, but junior outside linebacker Caleb Tannor has come on strong for the Huskers and could see an increase in snaps with JoJo Domann out for the final two games.
Tannor, the Georgia native, has steadily improved over the course of his career and looks like a fast, confident player in recent weeks. Among his 26 tackles, Tannor has 5½ TFLs and a pair of sacks.
“I’m proud of Caleb. He’s grown as a player and a person,” Frost said. “(Outside linebackers coach Mike) Dawson’s done a great job with that group and getting them to play hard and with passion and with physicality. Caleb’s growth has been obvious. Still, I know he wants to get to the quarterback a little bit more and we’ll keep giving him chances, but he’s a good athlete and he’s been a big part of what we’ve been doing.”
— Parker Gabriel
