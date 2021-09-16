Red Report: Frost mum on injuries; says Huskers 'have a lot to gain and very little to lose' vs. OU

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is playing his cards close to the vest on the injury front ahead of the Huskers’ game at No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday.
On Thursday morning, the fourth-year NU coach didn't provide an injury update in his final meeting with reporters before the game. Five offensive skill players were out with injuries by the end of the Buffalo game.
Wide receivers Oliver Martin (left knee) and Omar Manning (left foot/ankle) and tight end Travis Vokolek (left foot/ankle) missed the game and then WR Zavier Betts and TE Austin Allen (head) departed during the game.
"I don't want to talk about injuries," Frost said.
Allen suffered a head injury on his only catch of the game. Betts went down and took a shot to the chest/ribs area and didn't return to the game, either.
Manning had a boot on his left foot during warmups. Vokolek hasn't played yet this season, though he did go through a pregame workout on the field with tape on his left ankle and appears close to being ready to go.
Others that have missed recent games include defensive lineman Casey Rogers (all three games with an apparent knee injury) and offensive lineman Broc Bando (non-COVID illness).
Frost did say that NU isn't worried about the fact that OU is a nonconference game and the Huskers have eight Big Ten games in 10 weeks following Saturday.
"If they're ready to go, we'll play them," Frost said.
‘Go attack’: Frost thinks his team is in a good frame of mind about the challenge this weekend and said Thursday that he wants his team to play loose and fast.
“We’ve got a lot to gain and very little to lose in this game, so I just want our guys to play stress-free, not worry about anything and just go attack,” he said. “I think attack is the key word. We’ve got to run things as fast as we can and try to go get after them and see where we land.”
He added later, “Good thing about these games is you’re trying to keep yourself calm, not trying to get yourself up. That’s a lot easier. I think the energy will take care of itself on Saturday.”
Frost was straightforward about the talent level NU will be facing from the Sooners' roster on both sides.
“We’ve got to be physical. These guys are one of the best in the country on offense, one of the best in the country at creating big plays. We’ve got to try to limit big plays," he said. ...
“Their quarterback, man, he’s a gunslinger. He’s fun to watch and he’s got a lot of good guys to throw to. We’ve got to give our quarterback time, we’ve got to mix it up real well. They’ve got a great team and we’re fighting a little bit of an uphill battle with what they put on the field, but our kids are excited. They’re excited to go down and test themselves against this team."
Handling the rush: Playing fast won’t be easy if Nebraska's offensive line struggles to contain the OU pass rush.
Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto was a second-team AP All-American last year and finished with eight sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. Defensive end Isaiah Thomas had similar numbers at 8.5 sacks and 13 TFLs. Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey is off to a good start this year with a pair of sacks through two games.
On Thursday, Frost said he thought freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran was finally hitting his stride health-wise after missing most of camp with an injury. He’s started the past two games after Brant Banks started the opener at left tackle.
“Turner’s got a chance to be a special player,” Frost said. “Missing pretty much all of camp didn’t help him and I think he’s just starting to get his legs under him. I’m glad we got him back when we did so he got some reps before a game like this.”
Bigger travel group: Nebraska isn't governed by the 74-man travel limit because this is a nonconference game. Frost said Thursday they'll take somewhere around 85 players to Norman, but not the full set that normally dresses for a home game, which can be well more than 100 players out of NU’s 152-man roster.
"We still have to be able to fit on the plane," Frost said.
