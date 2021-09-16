Red Report: Frost mum on injuries; says Huskers 'have a lot to gain and very little to lose' vs. OU

"If they're ready to go, we'll play them," Frost said.

‘Go attack’: Frost thinks his team is in a good frame of mind about the challenge this weekend and said Thursday that he wants his team to play loose and fast.

“We’ve got a lot to gain and very little to lose in this game, so I just want our guys to play stress-free, not worry about anything and just go attack,” he said. “I think attack is the key word. We’ve got to run things as fast as we can and try to go get after them and see where we land.”

He added later, “Good thing about these games is you’re trying to keep yourself calm, not trying to get yourself up. That’s a lot easier. I think the energy will take care of itself on Saturday.”

Frost was straightforward about the talent level NU will be facing from the Sooners' roster on both sides.

“We’ve got to be physical. These guys are one of the best in the country on offense, one of the best in the country at creating big plays. We’ve got to try to limit big plays," he said. ...