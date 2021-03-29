Red Report: Frost, Huskers react to increased spectators at games; talkin' QBs; the plan for Toure

The Nebraska baseball team got a taste of it over the weekend, and now the Husker football squad is ready for fans to return to Memorial Stadium as well.

NU will see fans at the May 1 spring game, and the Huskers are more than ready for that day to arrive.

"I just miss the fans. Going through that year with no fans was rough — that’s part of what makes Nebraska special, is people filling Memorial Stadium and the Sea of Red," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday. "And I’m sure as many fans as we can have in the spring game, they’ll be there, and really got our fingers crossed that come September we’ll have some home games and we’ll be able to see a full stadium."

Memorial Stadium won't be full on May 1, but capacity will be at least 50% with a chance to go as high as 75%. Tickets will go on sale to season-ticket holders on April 1 at 10 a.m. At least 7,500 tickets are being held for the general public, and those go on sale April 2 at 10 a.m.

"I'm excited. I do believe that should be a local decision. We're kind of past the point where we need to keep it all the same," Frost said. "Everybody’s struggling, and athletic departments need revenue, and fans are hungry to see spring games and actual competition, so I’m glad they made the decision they did."