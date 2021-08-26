Red Report: Frost hoping to see red in Champaign; tough travel roster choices; DL Robinson's challenge

As Nebraska’s week of preparation for Illinois nears the finish line, the prospect of playing a game in front of fans again is becoming more real.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Thursday that his team is excited to play in front of a crowd for the first time since a season-ending loss to Iowa in November 2019.
“College football is a better game when the fans are involved,” Frost said during his Thursday news conference. “There’s more passion in college football than any other sport, in my opinion. We missed our fans, hope there’s a lot of Nebraska fans at the stadium on Saturday. That’s part of the experience that you love.”
Exactly how many NU fans make the trip to Champaign, Illinois, for the Week 0 tilt — and how full Illinois’ Memorial Stadium is for the noon kickoff on Saturday — remains to be seen, but anything will feel much better than 2020, when the Big Ten played its entire limited season with no fans beyond family members of players and coaches.
Tough roster choices: Travel roster considerations always factor into conference road games, and for the second straight year, NU opens its season away from home against a league foe.
Nebraska can only take 74 players to Illinois this weekend, which is less than half of its 153-man roster overall.
Frost said the depth of NU's roster this year makes those spots very competitive, meaning some of the decisions are difficult.
"A little bit. There's a lot of guys that deserve to travel," he said. "A lot of guys that can contribute. We're a little bit limited, but I know the guys we're taking will be ready to play."
90% vaccination rate: Frost said he didn't have much to add to NU athletic director Trev Alberts' announcement Wednesday evening on "Sports Nightly" that the football program had hit a 90% vaccination rate against COVID-19.
"We're always going to do what's best for the kids and their health and their safety and their well-being," Frost said. "Our whole staff is committed to that. We're doing that every day to try to get them ready to play Saturday."
It benefits Nebraska’s efforts to avoid disruption this season, too. Athletes that are fully vaccinated are not subject to UNL’s weekly testing and also do not have to automatically enter a daily testing regimen if they are deemed to be a “close contact” of somebody who tests positive for COVID-19, unlike unvaccinated athletes.
Countdown is on: Nebraska typically goes through a short, walkthrough-style practice on Friday mornings and then will be traveling to Champaign in the afternoon.
Earlier this week, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was asked about how he spends the final hours before kickoff. That wait likely feels especially long at the end of preseason camp and before the season-opening game.
“I think the hay’s never in the barn,” the fourth-year assistant said. “Sometimes that maybe works to your disadvantage when you (feel like) you’ve got to watch another hour of film even though you’ve watched it a bunch, those types of things. I think you’re always trying to take one more look and see if your eyes are playing tricks on you or if you’ve really got it dialed where you want to.”
Big jump coming for Robinson?: Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said on Tuesday that he thinks redshirt freshman Ty Robinson can make a big jump this year.
Robinson (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) played in every game last year, primarily at defensive end.
"From last year to this year, just really finishing plays," Tuioti said. "Last year, he was in position to make a lot of plays, but he didn't necessarily finish those plays. Whether it was a block release move or missing a tackle, but now he's grown so much and improved in that area, so when he's in position now, I expect him to finish those plays."
