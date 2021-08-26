Red Report: Frost hoping to see red in Champaign; tough travel roster choices; DL Robinson's challenge

Earlier this week, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was asked about how he spends the final hours before kickoff. That wait likely feels especially long at the end of preseason camp and before the season-opening game.

“I think the hay’s never in the barn,” the fourth-year assistant said. “Sometimes that maybe works to your disadvantage when you (feel like) you’ve got to watch another hour of film even though you’ve watched it a bunch, those types of things. I think you’re always trying to take one more look and see if your eyes are playing tricks on you or if you’ve really got it dialed where you want to.”

Big jump coming for Robinson?: Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said on Tuesday that he thinks redshirt freshman Ty Robinson can make a big jump this year.

Robinson (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) played in every game last year, primarily at defensive end.

"From last year to this year, just really finishing plays," Tuioti said. "Last year, he was in position to make a lot of plays, but he didn't necessarily finish those plays. Whether it was a block release move or missing a tackle, but now he's grown so much and improved in that area, so when he's in position now, I expect him to finish those plays."

