Red Report: Frost 'frustrated' but sees promise; operation for first home game stays mostly the same

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Thursday made it clear that his team felt the sting of Saturday's loss to Northwestern and an 0-2 start to the season as it got back to work this week.
The third-year coach, though, said he liked his team's approach and is heartened by the progress he sees.
"All week, our team was frustrated that we didn't get it done on Saturday and I've been more frustrated than anybody else, but I balance that with just being really excited about the future and what we have in this program right now with young players," Frost said. "We've got to keep bringing those guys along and we're excited to do that."
Frost mentioned the Huskers' young wide receivers and a couple of running backs, in particular.
Freshman running back Sevion Morrison is recovering from a minor injury, Frost said, and fellow freshman Marvin Scott played well as the No. 2 back behind Dedrick Mills against Northwestern. Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins is back in the mix, too, after not making the trip last week.
At receiver, Frost complimented one of his captains for the work he's done helping a young, inexperienced group make progress.
"Kade Warner is an unbelievable individual," Frost said. "I think he's going to be a great football coach someday. He's really shown leadership and the unselfish qualities of a leader to try to help bring those (young WRs) along."
Hotel accommodations: Nebraska isn't planning to change too much about its Friday night and Saturday morning operation for home games this year.
Frost said the only true difference is that the team will be a little bit more spread out at the team hotel Friday night due to COVID-19 considerations.
"We're going to do largely the same thing," Frost said. "All year, stuff that people don't see, but when we've had kids that have been exposed to someone with COVID, we've had to put them in hotels and separate them. We've got some kids in the hotel now, so we'll have more over there than we usually do, try to keep guys isolated a little bit more.
"Obviously there won't be a march through the fans when we get to the stadium and that will be tough, but pretty much our protocol for being here for Friday meetings, going to the hotel and getting up to get ready to play will be the same."
Center of conversation: Frost didn't say Thursday if he expects sophomore center Cam Jurgens to return to action after missing the Northwestern game with an injury, but expressed confidence in senior Matt Farniok's ability to handle the job.
Mostly, Frost indicated, the biggest difference is the shuffling that happened at other positions with Jurgens out. Senior Boe Wilson flipped to right guard and Ethan Piper took over left guard full time against the Wildcats.
"They're both really good players, a little different," Frost said of Farniok and Jurgens. "Matt's a little bit more of a thumper, a little bigger guy. Cam's really quick, really good at getting up on the second level. We're obviously a better team when we have both of those guys on the field.
"We're perfectly capable of running the plays that we want to run at the center, but we're better if we have both."
Special teams update: Nebraska struggled some on special teams against Northwestern, particularly in the punting department, but Frost said he thinks the overall picture looks better so far in 2020.
"I think for the most part I've seen improvement, but if you look at that Northwestern game, I told the team that with everything else the way it was — without changing some other things that could have been changed in that game — we gave Northwestern two short fields on a kick return and a punt return and they scored on those two drives.
"The way our defense was playing, would have loved to have seen them have to go 80 yards to score. We've got to get those things fixed. The net punting wasn't very good. In fact, it wasn't good at all."
NU averaged 27.6 net yards on five punt attempts.
Frost also said that freshman punter Daniel Cerni, who suffered an injury during preseason camp, is working his way back and hasn't been ruled out for the season, but at this point, Frost said of the Australian's return to action, "I don't think it will be soon."
