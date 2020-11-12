Red Report: Frost 'frustrated' but sees promise; operation for first home game stays mostly the same

"They're both really good players, a little different," Frost said of Farniok and Jurgens. "Matt's a little bit more of a thumper, a little bigger guy. Cam's really quick, really good at getting up on the second level. We're obviously a better team when we have both of those guys on the field.

"We're perfectly capable of running the plays that we want to run at the center, but we're better if we have both."

Special teams update: Nebraska struggled some on special teams against Northwestern, particularly in the punting department, but Frost said he thinks the overall picture looks better so far in 2020.

"I think for the most part I've seen improvement, but if you look at that Northwestern game, I told the team that with everything else the way it was — without changing some other things that could have been changed in that game — we gave Northwestern two short fields on a kick return and a punt return and they scored on those two drives.

"The way our defense was playing, would have loved to have seen them have to go 80 yards to score. We've got to get those things fixed. The net punting wasn't very good. In fact, it wasn't good at all."

NU averaged 27.6 net yards on five punt attempts.