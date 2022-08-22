Red Report: Frost assesses NU’s transfer portal efforts; Thompson builds chemistry with receivers

Across Nebraska’s football facilities this summer, there were plenty of new faces to be found.

In addition to NU’s 2022 high school recruiting class, over 15 players joined the program via the transfer portal with an eye toward earning playing time right away. Due to the new-look roster, building team chemistry across the board has been a focus during spring and fall camp.

Speaking on Sunday, head coach Scott Frost said he was pleased with how NU’s team leaders have welcomed the new transfers into Nebraska’s team culture.

“(In) this day and age with the ability to add transfers to your team I think it makes guys like Garrett Nelson, Nick Henrich, and I could go on, (it) makes those guys even more valuable,” Frost said. “We need to make sure our culture is in place and intact and strong. Then when you add new pieces, those guys come in and adopt that culture. You can’t have that balance go the wrong way or you can lose your team.”

“The leadership on the team and the culture that already exists in the locker room is easy for the new guys coming in, and I compliment them.”

Like it or not, the transfer portal is here to stay as a dominant force in college football. Nebraska’s efforts last offseason were a reflection of the unique challenge facing the Huskers in 2022 — a new offensive staff and several starting positions to fill amid expectations of a winning season.

The number of players Nebraska adds from the transfer portal will fluctuate from year to year, and Frost said he wouldn’t anticipate 15 transfer portal additions being the norm moving forward.

“I think that’s probably a high number, but we’ll have to see how it falls,” Frost said. “I think we did a good job at adding talent but also addressing some areas of need. I compliment those guys and the guys on the team because there wasn’t a them-versus-us attitude. It was an 'us' attitude. I think there will be a number every year, but I can’t guess that number.”

Receiver chemistry: Since he first arrived in Lincoln, starting quarterback Casey Thompson has been working overtime to build up trust and chemistry among Nebraska’s offense. Even after being named the team’s starter, it was no time for reflection — rather, Thompson has continued the routine that has been a hallmark of his last few months.

That includes a 6 a.m. wake-up call, morning film session, practice, recovery and even more film study before going to bed at 10 p.m.

“Even being named the starter I feel like I enjoyed it for a night because it happened on the off day that we had, so I was able to enjoy it for a night, but I have not really reflected or sat back to think,” Thompson said. “Hopefully at the end of the season when we are competing for a championship I can sit back and reflect on that.”

Thompson and fellow Texas transfer Marcus Washington already had pre-existing chemistry based on their season together, but Thompson identified several other wideouts who he’s connected with in camp. In particular, Thompson identified Trey Palmer as “the fastest receiver I have ever thrown to.” Thompson also mentioned Omar Manning, Alante Brown, Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Brody Belt as other valuable members of a deep wide receiver room.

“We are going to rotate six or seven receivers on offense and we are going to rotate multiple running backs as well,” Thompson said. “There are certain plays that we have that each guy has certain strengths and weaknesses so we will try to play to their strengths. But having Trey Palmer for sure to take the top off the defense helps and then Marcus (Washington) and Oliver (Martin) on the outside and Alante (Brown) to run routes is really special.”

Marquee matchup: Nelson is definitely not the type of player to back down from a challenge. That’s why the chance to go up against one of the best offensive tackles in the entire nation excites Nelson the most about Nebraska’s season opener.

Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski is a projected NFL Draft pick and potential All-American, and it’ll be a challenge for Nelson to attack the talented lineman during Saturday’s game.

“That’s why you play in this league,” Nelson said. “In the Big Ten every week you’re going to have the best offensive linemen in the country. I’ve always been talking about how much I’ve improved my pass rush. This is a great test out of the gate. It’s been on my mind for a while. I’m really excited, that’s why you’re in this league and I’m really excited for the opportunity.”

Newsome’s new friend: Junior defensive back Quinton Newsome said Nebraska’s secondary has had “a great camp” even despite a number of new players needing to pick up the defense. Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill has earned praise from defensive backs coach Travis Fisher for his performances in fall camp, and Newsome also spoke highly of Hill. Newsome’s praise wasn’t just because of what Hill has done in practice so far – it’s also because they’ve become friends over the last few months.