Red Report: 'Fingers crossed' for RB Mills to play vs. Purdue; scheduling rigmarole ahead?

That all comes before trying to figure out what Dec. 19, which was originally slated to be a full set of cross-divisional matchups based on finishing position in the standings, will look like.

Who will play who and where will those games take place? At 16 days out, virtually nothing is known currently about that weekend.

“I know the ADs are talking about it,” Frost said. “I think all the coaches kind of have their head down and are working. We just feel lucky and grateful that we’re getting to play. We’re going to play any time we get a chance to play and I hope we get some more, but safety’s got to come first and I know there’s a lot of games being canceled. Seems like more and more every week.

“We’ll see how this whole thing plays out, but we’re just grateful that we got the opportunity to play some games.”

Navigating choppy water: Frost said he likes the way his team has battled through a year impacted heavily by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been such a crazy year in a lot of ways,” Frost said. “I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for anybody that’s coaching or playing football because there’s other, bigger problems out there. Those are certainly more important than our issues, but our guys have been at it a long time.