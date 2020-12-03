Red Report: 'Fingers crossed' for RB Mills to play vs. Purdue; scheduling rigmarole ahead?

There’s still no clear word on whether senior running back Dedrick Mills will be back in action Saturday when Nebraska travels to take on Purdue.
“We’ve got our fingers crossed,” head coach Scott Frost told reporters Thursday.
Mills suffered an apparent right knee injury against Penn State on Nov. 14 during the game’s first drive, and he missed the rest of that game plus the next two. He did not make the trip to Iowa last week after Frost said he did some work in practice leading up to the game.
Mills has 95 yards on 31 carries so far this season.
Just want to play: The Big Ten could be in for some scheduling rigmarole over the final weeks of the season.
Minnesota and Michigan have canceled games this weekend due to COVID-19 and Ohio State is doing its best to avoid having to cancel for the second straight week.
The No. 4 Buckeyes are already on the brink of not qualifying for the Big Ten title game, but even if they manage to play this weekend against Michigan State, then Michigan is no sure bet to be ready to return to the field on Dec. 12.
Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said Wednesday that the league’s ADs need to find a way to get OSU into the title game if they fall short on games because of their status as a playoff contender. Moving that rule around could also impact the Badgers in the West, as UW is also short on games.
That all comes before trying to figure out what Dec. 19, which was originally slated to be a full set of cross-divisional matchups based on finishing position in the standings, will look like.
Who will play who and where will those games take place? At 16 days out, virtually nothing is known currently about that weekend.
“I know the ADs are talking about it,” Frost said. “I think all the coaches kind of have their head down and are working. We just feel lucky and grateful that we’re getting to play. We’re going to play any time we get a chance to play and I hope we get some more, but safety’s got to come first and I know there’s a lot of games being canceled. Seems like more and more every week.
“We’ll see how this whole thing plays out, but we’re just grateful that we got the opportunity to play some games.”
Navigating choppy water: Frost said he likes the way his team has battled through a year impacted heavily by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been such a crazy year in a lot of ways,” Frost said. “I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for anybody that’s coaching or playing football because there’s other, bigger problems out there. Those are certainly more important than our issues, but our guys have been at it a long time.
“To be honest, I think if you took a poll of a lot of people, it’s getting close to Christmas, guys are used to being done. I don’t get that sense on our team. Our guys want to play more games and they’re excited to do that. But this late in the year, it’s just unusual.”
Frost said that Nebraska’s players aren’t in the football facility all day even though classes are done now for the semester. They’ve been practicing in some way, shape or form mostly since the beginning of April and in NU’s facilities since June.
“I don’t think they can do all the normal things they do when they get away, that’s kind of the big issue with a lot of this,” Frost said. “Can't go to a movie, can’t go hang out with friends, can’t go to parties. It’s been a long year for some of these kids on top of the coaches and that’s just what everybody’s been having to deal with this year.”
Ready to go: Frost, though, reiterated that he thinks his team is still excited to play. He said he had no concerns with the way NU responded after losing 26-20 to Iowa last Friday.
“They didn’t take it very well on Saturday and I hope that put a chip on their shoulder,” he said. “They know they have another big challenge this week going on the road to a good team, but their approach to everything they did this week was exactly what I wanted.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!