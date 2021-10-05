Red Report: Fidone participating in practice; Austin on adversity; backups staying with it; The Chancellor

Thomas Fidone is back.
The heralded freshman tight end has been cleared to resume football activities and is taking part in practice this week, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday.
Fidone tore his ACL in mid-April just as he was beginning to catch on in the middle of the Huskers' spring ball period.
“He looks great. His rehab has gone faster than expected,” Lubick said. “He’s done a great job (and) he’s done a great job of staying in the game mentally. I hope he can go soon, but I don't know."
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said last week that the Huskers had "a plan" for Fidone once he was cleared to return to practice.
Lubick said Tuesday that the actual return-to-play schedule for Fidone is a medical decision, but that he's excited to have the young playmaker back in the practice picture.
It's pretty clear that Fidone will need time on the practice field before he gets a chance to play in a game. Husker coaches have said they only plan to use the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder in a maximum of four games this fall in order to retain his redshirt.
Fidone was the gem of Nebraska's 2021 class as the No. 1 tight end in the country and a top-40 player overall.
To Nebraska and Fidone's benefit, there are two bye weeks on the schedule coming up, including after next weekend's game against Minnesota. Then, an Oct. 30 home game against Purdue would mark the beginning of the season's final four games.
Handling adversity: Offensive line coach Greg Austin was frank in talking about his unit's struggles this season prior to the Northwestern game, and how he's approached trying to get things fixed.
"You gotta take it for what it is, and look yourself in the mirror and say I've got to get better at this, I've got to get better at that. You gotta be real with yourself, you gotta be real with the kids, you gotta be real with everybody," Austin said. "You can't run from it.”
Whether it be missed blocks or penalties or flat-out bad execution, Nebraska spent the first five games of the season largely struggling to do anything up front other than allow quarterback Adrian Martinez to find an open spot to scramble through.
It was putting NU’s defense in a tough position, and costing the Huskers points and games.
And it led to chatter that perhaps head coach Scott Frost should be in the market for a new offensive line coach after the season.
"You gotta frickin' get back in the office and you keep coaching, you keep trying to get better, you keep on stressing the things you've been stressing in some of the drills you've been running that you know have been successful," Austin said. "You try to make up new things, you try to see what else can work, and you go from there."
Adversity is adversity, Austin said, and there's no other way to approach it than head-on. That in part led to the changes in personnel on the offensive line prior to the Northwestern game
"We've been able to run the ball around here since I've been here, and this year we haven't been able to consistently," Austin said. "You can't just say, 'Oh, it's this, this, that' — no. You've got to tweak the margins, you've got to continue to get better every single week. Because that's life."
Benhart, Piper, staying with it: Nebraska’s shuffling on the offensive line, of course, has led to players who had been starting now watching from the sideline.
Namely, that would be Ethan Piper and Bryce Benhart, who moved to the bench with the emergence of Teddy Prochazka and Nouredin Nouili.
But, “those guys have been professionals, man,” Austin said.
Benhart, despite his false start after he entered the game against Northwestern, had a good week of practice leading up to the game, Austin said. Same for Piper.
“Those guys, they don’t worry about all of that stuff,” Austin said. “They just want to get better, and they just want to do what they know they can do to put themselves in a better position to play.”
There will likely come a time in the grind of the season, too, when Nebraska will have to call on one or both players to step in again.
“I tell them all the time – we need you. You’re going to get called on,” Austin said. Guy turns an ankle, guy does this, guy does that, you’re in.
“And if you’re in the tank, then that does nothing for anyone.”
The Chancellor: Chancellor Brewington has settled into an important role in his first season in Nebraska’s program after graduating from Northern Arizona.
The process has been challenging, he said.
“Football is football, but offenses are all different across the nation,” he said. “So, coming in and learning, at first receiver and then a little bit of tight end, it’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster. But I’ve been blessed with the role I have. And whatever role that gets enlarged during this time, I’m grateful for it and I’m thankful.”
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Brewington made 19 starts for Northern Arizona from 2017-20. He caught 54 passes for 642 yards and three touchdowns.
This season, he has three catches for 20 yards while also executing well as a blocker in Nebraska’s goal-line package.
“It’s really just doing your job,” he said. “People see it as something else. But just like everyone else in the plays that people are seeing on Twitter and stuff, people are just doing their jobs.”
