Red Report: Fidone participating in practice; Austin on adversity; backups staying with it; The Chancellor

Adversity is adversity, Austin said, and there's no other way to approach it than head-on. That in part led to the changes in personnel on the offensive line prior to the Northwestern game

"We've been able to run the ball around here since I've been here, and this year we haven't been able to consistently," Austin said. "You can't just say, 'Oh, it's this, this, that' — no. You've got to tweak the margins, you've got to continue to get better every single week. Because that's life."

Benhart, Piper, staying with it: Nebraska’s shuffling on the offensive line, of course, has led to players who had been starting now watching from the sideline.

Namely, that would be Ethan Piper and Bryce Benhart, who moved to the bench with the emergence of Teddy Prochazka and Nouredin Nouili.

But, “those guys have been professionals, man,” Austin said.

Benhart, despite his false start after he entered the game against Northwestern, had a good week of practice leading up to the game, Austin said. Same for Piper.

“Those guys, they don’t worry about all of that stuff,” Austin said. “They just want to get better, and they just want to do what they know they can do to put themselves in a better position to play.”