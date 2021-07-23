Red Report: Ferentz says Illinois' hire 'makes perfect sense'; Frost's praise for Toure; and eyes on portal

INDIANAPOLIS — Kirk Ferentz has known Bret Bielema from the beginning.
Bielema’s first season as a player at Iowa back in 1989 coincided with Ferentz’s final season as the Hawkeyes’ offensive line coach before heading to the NFL for 10 seasons.
Ferentz watched from afar as Bielema went from walk-on to Iowa team captain, then saw him move into coaching, eventually taking over the head gig at conference rival Wisconsin before leaving for Arkansas and then stints in the NFL with New England and the New York Giants.
Now, of course, Bielema is back in the Big Ten West as the head coach at Illinois — Nebraska's season-opening opponent.
“He’s had a really unbelievable career. What he did when he took over (for Barry Alvarez) at Wisconsin — that’s not easy, following someone who’s had great success,” Ferentz said Friday during Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“I’m not in the business of evaluating hires and all that. But I think it just makes perfect sense. He’s from the state, really good coach, really good person, and I think it will be a positive thing for the conference.”
Bielema’s addition, on paper, adds strength to a West Division that has grown more formidable over the years and strengthened the Big Ten as a whole, said Ferentz, who has been Iowa’s head coach since 1999.
“There’s no off days. There’s nothing easy. And that’s one big thing that’s different — I go back to the ’80s. There were certain games in the ’80s that you really didn’t have to be at your best and you could still win, and sometimes win handily. And those days are long gone,” Ferentz said. “It’s a competitive conference.
“Things may shift, but that’s college football in general.”
Recovery continues: Nebraska running back Markese Stepp's recovery from a foot injury continues.
"He's been training with the team, (but) not quite full speed yet," Husker coach Scott Frost said Thursday. "He's definitely putting work in. I expect him to be close to 100% by the time we start fall camp. He might be on a pitch count early, but he'll be ready to go."
A 6-foot, 235-pound transfer from USC, Stepp missed all but two practices this past spring because of a foot surgery that Nebraska's team doctors identified the need for.
Frost expressed confidence in the running back position in general even though the leading returning rusher in the crew, freshman Marvin Scott, had 62 yards on 24 carries last season.
"Our running back spot is not a question mark — that's the wrong way to put it," Frost said. "We've got a lot of talented kids, and I want to see it be a cutthroat competition.
"Those guys are going to have to take advantage of every carry. We'll have to figure out the top guy and the No. 2 guy, and figure out which guys will be the main ball carriers for us."
Toure praise: Frost has said repeatedly during the offseason he feels Nebraska's wide receiver group is the most talented it's been since he arrived as coach.
Much of that discussion involves 6-3, 190-pound slot receiver Samori Toure, a graduate transfer from Montana.
"I think Samori is an immediate-impact guy," Frost said. "He's looked great in workouts. Had a great spring ball. He's a guy who's had a lot of production, just not at Nebraska. I'm expecting him to make a big impact for us."
In his Montana career, Toure had 155 receptions for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns, ranking in the top 12 in each of those career categories for the Griz.
"He's a bigger guy. He's going to give us a bigger target over the middle and more speed down the middle of the field," Frost said. "He really has a feel for the game and is crafty at finding holes in zones and figuring out how to open himself up. And I think the bigger body is going to help him block outside linebackers on run plays."
The one thing you likely won't see Toure do is carry the ball out of the backfield.
"We have other guys who can do that," Frost said.
Frost also had words of praise for 6-4, 225-pound Omar Manning, a touted junior college transfer in the class of 2020 who appeared in only one game last season.
"With Omar, we're looking forward to seeing what he can do," Frost said. "He's been really locked in with the team this summer and doing all the right things. When he's out there, he looks great. Excited about him."
Surprised: Frost said he was caught off-guard late last month by Bill Moos' retirement as Nebraska athletic director.
"I was surprised as anyone else," he said. "I can't thank Bill Moos enough. A lot of the things that we've talked about that needed to be improved in the Athletic Department, Bill made some hard decisions and really took us quite a ways down the road to operating and doing things the way we need to in order to win.
"I think Trev (Alberts) is inheriting an athletic department that's better because Bill was here. I'm grateful to Bill. I'll always be friends with Bill. I'm also really excited that Trev is here."
Eyes on portal: Frost said Nebraska football has two staff members assigned to keep a close eye on the transfer portal, just in case.
"We get reports on it every day, and if there's someone of interest, then that gets passed along to assistant coaches to evaluate and then potentially up to me — and then legwork is done," Frost said. "We have a good process in place for that."
— Steven M. Sipple and Chris Basnett