Red Report: Ferentz says Illinois' hire 'makes perfect sense'; Frost's praise for Toure; and eyes on portal

"Our running back spot is not a question mark — that's the wrong way to put it," Frost said. "We've got a lot of talented kids, and I want to see it be a cutthroat competition.

"Those guys are going to have to take advantage of every carry. We'll have to figure out the top guy and the No. 2 guy, and figure out which guys will be the main ball carriers for us."

Toure praise: Frost has said repeatedly during the offseason he feels Nebraska's wide receiver group is the most talented it's been since he arrived as coach.

"I think Samori is an immediate-impact guy," Frost said. "He's looked great in workouts. Had a great spring ball. He's a guy who's had a lot of production, just not at Nebraska. I'm expecting him to make a big impact for us."

In his Montana career, Toure had 155 receptions for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns, ranking in the top 12 in each of those career categories for the Griz.