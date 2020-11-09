Red Report: Farniok plays 'one of his best games as a Husker' as Jurgens sits out with injury

Focus on task: Nebraska senior safety Marquel Dismuke noted the Huskers often practice in the stadium, so having only family members on hand shouldn't be a big adjustment for the players.

"When you're playing a game, you don't even worry about the stands," he said. "If you're worrying about the stands, you're worrying about the wrong thing."

The focus has to be on winning, especially considering the program's struggles dating to last season.

"As men, we've got to keep our heads up and keep on evolving," Dismuke said. "We can never look down on ourselves or stoop down to the opponent's level. We have to keep going. We have five more weeks left, so we can't put our heads down and go half-speed. At the end of the day, we still have games to win."

Looking inward: With another close loss, Nebraska players were doing plenty of soul-searching Monday.

"I definitely think one thing we need to get better at is finding ways to win games," Husker senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said.