Red Report: False positives a part of the deal this year for Huskers; 17 seniors to be honored Saturday

A false positive COVID-19 test is obviously a lot better than a true positive, but college football teams around the country have dealt with both over the course of the fall.
At Nebraska, head coach Scott Frost said his team has had more than 20 of the team’s thousands of daily antigen tests come back positive since the season began, but all except for one or two have been false positives.
“We take extreme cautions when we get one of those and make sure it’s not spreading around the team," Frost said Thursday.
A false positive likely cost freshman running back Marvin Scott a chance at playing against Purdue. He tested positive via antigen test on Friday evening when the team arrived in West Lafayette, Indiana, but the confirmatory PCR test didn’t arrive until about an hour before kickoff on Saturday morning. Scott, who had been isolating at the team hotel, caught a ride over to the stadium and stretched out on the field well after his teammates, but did not appear in the game.
“Every school, I think, has different access to the ability to PCR people and get the results back quick,” Frost said. “We get it done really quickly here because of our cooperation with (the University of Nebraska Medical Center). It wasn’t quite as fast for us on Saturday and that kind of put Marvin in a bad spot, but it’s been happening all year.”
Overall, Frost credited his team’s ability to stay away from a significant outbreak.
“It’s probably a little bit of luck and I compliment the guys on being smart and not putting themselves at risk and doing what’s right for the team,” Frost said. “We got started with summer stuff a little quicker, and maybe ours got spread out a little more. We’d have a couple here and a couple there and maybe that kept us from having a big outbreak. We still have a lot of guys that, to our knowledge, have never had it, and I think mostly it’s our guys doing a good job of staying out of situations that could be dangerous.”
Huskers to honor 17 seniors on Saturday: Nebraska’s senior class is in for an odd senior day experience, considering it might not actually be the last game some (or all) of them will play at Memorial Stadium.
That’s not to mention the empty stadium, the limited ability to have families around and all the rest of the COVID-19-related impacts.
Nonetheless, here’s the list of the Huskers who will be honored on Saturday before the game. It’s a group that’s combined for 246 starts during their collective careers: Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, tight end Jared Bubak, receiver Ty Chaffin, safety Marquel Dismuke, outside linebacker JoJo Domann, wide receiver Levi Falck, offensive lineman Matt Farniok, offensive lineman Christian Gaylord, inside linebacker Will Honas, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, inside linebacker Collin Miller, running back Dedrick Mills, tight end Brian Perez, defensive lineman Ben Stille, tight end Jack Stoll, safety Deontai Williams and offensive lineman Boe Wilson.
The only senior not being honored is kicker Connor Culp, which could signal Culp has already decided to take advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility.
Academic All-Big Ten honors: Nebraska had 62 football players and 114 athletes overall make Academic All-Big Ten, which requires a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better.
The football team is led by Stille, Stoll, Wilson, Farniok and Chaffin, who each made the list for the fourth time in their careers.
“We’re proud of the GPA our kids have, of the work they’re putting in in the classroom,” Frost said Thursday. “Dennis LeBlanc and his team do an unbelievable job with our guys. It’s as good of academic support as anybody in the country has and it’s been that way since I was in school. We can’t thank him enough.”
Morrison available: Freshman running back Sevion Morrison has not been available the past three games due to what Frost called, “a health situation,” but he will be available again against Minnesota. Morrison also dealt with an injury in camp and was just getting toward perhaps contributing before he was held out beginning with the Illinois game.
Morrison is the only of NU’s young running backs who has not yet been able to get into a game.
“He’s had a couple of hurdles to get over,” Frost said, “but he’s practiced well. We’ll see if we get a chance to get him in or not. He’s certainly capable of doing it, just hasn’t had much experience, so if we find the right time to play him, then we’ll think about that. Certainly a talented kid with a bright future.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!