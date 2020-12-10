Red Report: False positives a part of the deal this year for Huskers; 17 seniors to be honored Saturday

A false positive COVID-19 test is obviously a lot better than a true positive, but college football teams around the country have dealt with both over the course of the fall.

At Nebraska, head coach Scott Frost said his team has had more than 20 of the team’s thousands of daily antigen tests come back positive since the season began, but all except for one or two have been false positives.

“We take extreme cautions when we get one of those and make sure it’s not spreading around the team," Frost said Thursday.

A false positive likely cost freshman running back Marvin Scott a chance at playing against Purdue. He tested positive via antigen test on Friday evening when the team arrived in West Lafayette, Indiana, but the confirmatory PCR test didn’t arrive until about an hour before kickoff on Saturday morning. Scott, who had been isolating at the team hotel, caught a ride over to the stadium and stretched out on the field well after his teammates, but did not appear in the game.