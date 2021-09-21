Red Report: Ervin out for season; Rogers near full health; Clark's good play; Betts and Manning progressing

Nebraska freshman running back Gabe Ervin is out for the rest of the season after having surgery on the patellar tendon injury he suffered against Oklahoma on Saturday, running backs coach Ryan Held confirmed Tuesday.

"He’ll start rehabbing here as soon as tomorrow or maybe this afternoon. He’s in really good spirits," Held said. "I thought he had a really good start to his freshman year. He’s a dog. He loves to compete and I think he’s going to have a bright future here. Just one of those deals, freak thing, you see it all the time with those noncontact (injuries)."

Ervin's knee buckled in the second half of Nebraska's 23-16 loss to Oklahoma as he tried to make a cut, and he was helped off the field.

To add insult on top of injury, Held said the play Ervin was injured on was shaping up to be a big play.

"Oh, I think so. Absolutely," Held said. "When they lined up how they lined up, we were calling it. We couldn’t have lined them up better if we said line up here, line up here. That’s how we wanted them to line up."