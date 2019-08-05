Nebraska junior outside linebacker JoJo Domann is not yet participating in fall camp, outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt confirmed Monday.
“JoJo hasn’t been cleared for camp yet, so he’s not out there,” Dewitt said after the Huskers’ fourth practice of preseason work, declining to elaborate on whether Domann’s situation was related to an injury.
Domann turned himself into a playmaker last fall after moving from defensive back to outside linebacker, where he’s expected to compete for a starting job again this year.
The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native reveled this spring in being up toward 230 pounds thanks to his first healthy offseason since he was going into his senior year in high school.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander didn’t elaborate on Domann’s status Monday, but did say "keeping him healthy is (job) number one."
Clark using length to his advantage: Dicaprio Bootle isn’t the biggest cornerback in the world, even though he’s arguably Nebraska’s best.
He and redshirt freshman Braxton Clark, listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, have to play different styles. Bootle, though, can appreciate how Clark is learning how to use his size to his advantage.
“It makes him a real good press corner, being able to line up on the line of scrimmage and put your arm out,” Bootle said. “Me, I have to move around a little bit to press and get my arm on somebody, so my feet have to be on point at all times. To be a long corner, he can stick his arms out and press you, but his feet move good, too.
“He’s a big corner, but he can move. He can move really well. As a player, the sky is really the limit for him because he’s so long and because he can move. It gives him that advantage on deep balls, on short routes because his change of direction is pretty good. Braxton Clark is going to be great here. He’s going to be great.”
WR Robinson 'a problem' for defense early: A year ago, freshman running back Maurice Washington arrived on campus just before preseason camp and immediately set about making big plays and impressing coaches and teammates almost immediately.
This year, freshman Wan’Dale Robinson had spring to get acclimated, though a hamstring strain kept him from really ramping up his activity level.
Now, the wide receiver/do-it-all threat is turning heads seemingly on a daily basis.
“That guy is pretty special,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “I don’t know exactly what his role is going to be or if he knows what he’s doing because I don’t coach that side of the ball, but when he gets that ball in his hands in space, it’s a problem right now.”
Added Bootle, “Wan'Dale has been making circus catches, one-handed catches and just doing the things that everybody thought he would."
Walk-on safeties impress: Nebraska for years has benefited from walk-on players infusing the roster with both talent and a strong work ethic.
Fisher is seeing it first-hand with a pair of veteran safeties: senior Reid Karel of Seward and junior Eli Sullivan of Longmont, Colorado.
"Let me tell you, Eli Sullivan and Reid Karel, those guys have been tremendous in the (meeting) room since Day 1," Fisher said. "They get a lot of credit for turning that room around (last season). The character of those guys — the accountability in the room — a lot of times they set the tone."
Sullivan and Karel also are making plays in practice. In fact, Fisher said, it would be difficult for someone new to the scene to discern whether they're scholarship players or walk-ons.
"Those guys have come a long ways," the coach said. "I'm very proud of those two guys."
A nickel for your thoughts: Nebraska tried some different players at the nickel position, and they looked pretty good, Fisher said.
However, sophomore Cam Taylor has the upper hand, Fisher said.
"Cam usually plays that position," the coach said. "He's a solid guy on the field at that position — very physical."
The 6-foot, 215-pound Taylor, a quarterback in high school, appeared in 11 games last season as a true freshman, finishing with 12 tackles, including eight on defense. He had three pass breakups and also recovered a fumble on the punt coverage team.
Taylor also is capable of playing corner and safety at a high level, Fisher said.
DBs' attitude excellent: Fisher says his position group comes to practice ready to roll.
"I don't have to pinch them to go," he said. "They all listen. They're very attentive in meetings and also on the field, the whole entire group."