Red Report: Defense performs well in scrimmage; Hutmacher on deck; Johnson finding spot

"Obviously he's got some experience in the league, he's played in games, so the situation's really not too big for him like it is for a new guy sometimes coming in the program, whether it's from a smaller school or a freshman," Chinander said. "He's got a lot of confidence, he's got a lot of grit to him, and he also knows the technique really well. It's just learning a new language probably for him with the new defense.

"But he's a really good football player, he's got good movement skills. He's done some really nice things through nine practices."

High praise: As Tony Tuioti assessed the Nebraska defense’s play in Sunday’s scrimmage, the Husker defensive line coach took time to single out Damion Daniels.

“I think he’s probably having the best training-camp practices that I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” Tuioti said of the 6-foot-3, 325-pound junior nose tackle. “He’s been doing a really good job leading the charge for us on the defensive line.”

A native of Dallas, Daniels played in all eight games last season, with three starts. He set career highs in tackles (20) and tackles for loss (four).

But he’s evidently pushed his game to a higher level. The main difference?