Red Report: Decoldest Crawford out with knee injury, but Frost says WRs are still ‘deeper than ever’

Injuries in fall camp can sink a season before it ever begins.

Nebraska's avoidance of any serious injuries ended with Scott Frost revealing Saturday that freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford will be out “for an extended period of time” due to a knee injury suffered in a team scrimmage.

Frost said Crawford was having a strong fall camp. Other receivers name-dropped by Frost include Alante Brown, Omar Manning, Oliver Martin, Ty Hahn, Brody Belt and Wyatt Liewer.

“I think we’re deeper there than we’ve ever been with guys that are capable of going on the field,” Frost said. “I think we’re going to be able to keep out best on the field when we need to and (when we) rotate, feel like there’s not much of a drop-off.”

Trey Palmer, Marcus Washington and Manning continue to be frontrunners to contribute at wide receiver early in the season, and Frost spoke highly of Washington’s efforts in camp so far. It can take a while for transfers to pick up a new system, but Frost said Washington was “ahead of the curve."

“He’s done a great job and honestly he’s been better than I expected,” Frost said. “He’s been a great teammate, he’s worked hard and he’s shown up on special teams which says a lot about his character.”

Special teams smiles: Nebraska’s special teams produced more frowns than anything else in 2021, but offseason changes have Frost feeling good about the unit overall. The coach said he feels good about the depth at punter and kicker, with several players performing well in camp so far.

“It’s different when the lights are on in a soccer stadium, but what I’ve seen from them we’re going to be vastly improved,” Frost said. “Having Bill Busch in that role full-time where he can actually coach is making a difference, too.”

Other notes

* Nebraska will bring all 110 players in training camp on the trip to Ireland, but it can only suit up 70, per Big Ten rules.

* The good news on the injury front is that sophomore Turner Corcoran has participated in the last two practices after missing several practices earlier this month. A potential starter at right tackle, Corcoran’s absence allowed Bryce Benhart to work with the top offensive unit in his place.

* Nebraska will hold another team scrimmage on Sunday before taking the day off on Monday, and those two days will play a big part in deciding the depth chart. Frost said most of the decisions about the team’s depth chart will be made following the scrimmage.