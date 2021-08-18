Red Report: Corcoran working back; tight ends on the mend; praise for Morrison; 'respect' for Betts

Lubick noted that NU is looking not just for a starting running back, but they’re trying to identify who gets the ball when the game is on the line.

“At the end of the day, you want to know who that guy is, when it’s third-and-1 to win the football game, who are you giving the ball?” he said. “And we feel pretty good about it, but we’re not ready to say who that guy is.”

"Respect" for Betts: Freshman receiver Zavier Betts has had a strong camp. On Wednesday, Lubick said he was impressed that Betts acknowledged that he didn’t have as good a spring as he’d have liked to.

“I got a lot of respect for Zay. Because it shows a lot of maturity to admit that you’ve got room to grow. And that you can get a lot better. And admit your faults,” Lubick said. “And in his defense, any time you go from high school to college, and you get thrown in to play, it’s not easy.”

Lubick said the 6-2, 200-pounder from Bellevue West has been growing all through preseason camp.