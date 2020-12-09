Red Report: Connor Culp's major impact; Dedrick Mills' approach to blocking involves 'heart'

Not much has been easy for Nebraska this year on the football field, but at at least one position, the Huskers have had a much smoother go of it in 2020 than they did in 2019.

That is thanks to senior place-kicker Connor Culp.

A year ago, six different players handled place-kicking duties at one point or another, including a tryout addition off the school’s club soccer team, a walk-on defensive back and another tryout player who was added to the roster literally during pregame warmups.

This year, Nebraska had the picture clarified from the start. Culp joined the program as a walk-on graduate transfer from LSU and locked up the job in camp.

Through six games, he’s made 12 of 13 field-goal attempts and all 14 of his extra points.

“It's big,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday of Culp’s addition. “We haven't been very good at that spot the first couple years here. He certainly gives us a guy that we can count on. I get less nervous when I send the field-goal unit out there.

“We start thinking about kicking a field goal from farther out because of his range, so it gives us a lot more confidence and glad he that he's a part of what we're doing.”