Red Report: Connor Culp's major impact; Dedrick Mills' approach to blocking involves 'heart'

Not much has been easy for Nebraska this year on the football field, but at at least one position, the Huskers have had a much smoother go of it in 2020 than they did in 2019.
That is thanks to senior place-kicker Connor Culp.
A year ago, six different players handled place-kicking duties at one point or another, including a tryout addition off the school’s club soccer team, a walk-on defensive back and another tryout player who was added to the roster literally during pregame warmups.
This year, Nebraska had the picture clarified from the start. Culp joined the program as a walk-on graduate transfer from LSU and locked up the job in camp.
Through six games, he’s made 12 of 13 field-goal attempts and all 14 of his extra points.
“It's big,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday of Culp’s addition. “We haven't been very good at that spot the first couple years here. He certainly gives us a guy that we can count on. I get less nervous when I send the field-goal unit out there.
“We start thinking about kicking a field goal from farther out because of his range, so it gives us a lot more confidence and glad he that he's a part of what we're doing.”
Culp had maybe his best game of the season so far in Saturday's 37-27 win against Purdue, matching his season high by going 3-of-3 on field goals, including a 49-yarder that was his longest of the year by 10 yards.
Culp enters Saturday’s game against Minnesota having made nine straight field goals. He has not missed since Nov. 7 at Northwestern.
Mills’ impact: Senior running back Dedrick Mills returned to the lineup against Purdue and had an impact not only because he churned out 60 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, but also because of the physical presence he brings in other aspects of the game.
Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held said recently that the Husker backs overall had been really good in picking up pass protection so far this year, and Mills is the best of the bunch in that department.
He also is a willing lead blocker.
“I thought he ran tough, made a couple good blocks, did a lot of good things,” Frost said.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder delivered a powerful block, for example, on quarterback Adrian Martinez’s 1-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter against Purdue.
“It’s all about that mental thing, like your heart,” Mills said. “Do you have enough heart to go in and lay a hat to this guy to help your teammates out? That's just me. I’m wanting to do anything and lay it on the line for my teammates every play.”
Allen chop block a close call: Nebraska’s wild and wacky drive that led to a field goal in the fourth quarter against Purdue ultimately stalled out in part because of an illegal low block called on junior tight end Austin Allen.
Allen came across the formation and was responsible for a kickout block. The Purdue linebacker was turned perpendicular from the hole and lowered himself as Allen approached. Allen dropped his shoulder pad and appeared to catch the defender up higher at least at first, but slid down low and into the defender’s legs, drawing the flag.
Could he have done anything differently, given the defender’s positioning and proactive decision to lower himself as Allen’s block arrived?
“We kind of have to get some clarification on that, because I’m a little bit hazy on it, too,” Frost said when asked about it on Monday. “They kind of gave me two different explanations. That being said, we practiced staying up on that block and just kicking it out all week.
“Austin played a really good game and he’s had a great season. We’ll get that fixed as a coaching staff.”
Allen, a 6-foot-8 Aurora native, had a 37-yard catch against the Boilermakers and is second on the team behind Wan’Dale Robinson in targets (21), catches (15) and receiving yards (206).
