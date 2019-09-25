What was a difficult year for Christian Gaylord on the field has become unspeakably hard away from football.
Gaylord's father, Scott, was killed Friday in a car accident on Interstate 80 near Gibbon.
Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin opened his media availability Wednesday with a heartfelt message about Gaylord and his family.
"I’d like to say our condolences to the Gaylord family. Certainly Scott Gaylord is a good man and he had a very, very big-time impact on Christian and the people that were in his sphere of influence," Austin said. "Our hearts have been heavy since Friday when we learned of his passing. Certainly he will be missed, and time heals, but I wanted to make sure I started with that."
Christian Gaylord, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in fall camp, has been around the team since his knee surgery, and Austin said the team will continue to support him.
“He was around a lot, at all of our evening meetings. I spent some time with Scott and (Christian’s mom Holly) after Christian received his surgery. He was staying over the night, so I had a good conversation with mom and dad," Austin said. "It’s a tough deal to hear somebody that you just saw three or four weeks ago pass. Christian is around and we’re holding him up in support, not only the o-line but certainly the whole team."
“Well done my good and faithful servant.” Is the first thing God would tell my father as he entered the beautiful pearly gates of Heaven. My father is the best man I’ve ever met, I was blessed to call him Dad. You’re finally home and I can’t wait to see you again. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/0TahTgWR4b— Christian Gaylord (@Big_Chris_65) September 24, 2019
Washington ready: Maurice Washington carried 10 times for 89 yards in the first half Saturday against Illinois, but sat out the second half.
Whatever ailments he had apparently won’t keep him sidelined against Ohio State.
“Everything’s fine, business as usual,” Husker running backs coach Ryan Held said. “He’ll be ready to play Saturday.”
No panic: Held said he can’t afford to panic if a couple of his backs get nicked up and have to leave a game.
“You look at the situation (at Illinois), we felt like we had Wan’Dale (Robinson),” the coach said. “I had no qualms putting in Wyatt (Mazour) or even Rahmir (Johnson). It’s just that Wan’Dale got going and had a rhythm going. It’s just one of those deals where you just want to ride that wave. He had a good feel for the game, and I didn’t want to break that. So we just kept going with it.”
Robinson ended up with 19 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown while also making eight catches for 79 yards and two scores.
Mazour, a senior walk-on, carried twice for 16 yards and had a 10-yard reception.
“We have guys who can go in there and play at a high level and compete in this league,” Held said.
Core strength: The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Robinson repeatedly fought for tough yards after contact in last week’s game.
Expect that to continue.
“It was on his high school film, number one,” Held said. “He’s got great core strength and he’s slippery. He’s very strong and he can get small in the hole and get those tough yards even though he’s not the tallest guy, per se.
“He’s Barry Sanders-ish,” the coach added. “He can get down low and squirt through there.”
Held said Robinson wanted the ball when Nebraska was at Illinois’ 1-yard line in the fourth quarter.
“He was saying, ‘Hey, don’t take me out, I want this,’” Held said. “I was like, 'All right, let’s go, go make it happen.’ And boom, he gets a touchdown. I had no qualms putting him in in any situation at running back.”
No laughing matter: Troy Walters could only chuckle Wednesday when asked about Ohio State's defense.
"Where do I start?" he asked rhetorically.
Nebraska's offensive coordinator said the Buckeyes probably have five or six first- or second-round NFL Draft picks.
"Overall they fly around to the ball. They're physical, athletic. It really starts up front. They've got some creatures up front with size, with strength, and they're athletic so they can rush the passer, they can create havoc in the run game, the linebackers are fast flow guys, secondary guys are going to get up in your face press you, not let you get of the line of scrimmage," Walters said. "So across the board they're an excellent defense and we've got our work cut out for us. The guys understand that; they understand the challenge ahead."
Hanging on: Nebraska continues to emphasize ball security in practice, Walters said, but it's important not to let the Huskers' fumble problems become a mental hurdle.
NU leads the nation in lost fumbles with nine after losing four against Illinois.
The guys have to realize that the hopes and dreams of this program is that football. So when you have that football in your hands, you’ve got to make sure you end with it in your hands," Walters said. "Sometimes the defense makes a good play and they put a hat on the ball and it happens. But you turn the ball over four times against Ohio State, it’s going to be a long evening."
Shortly after Walters' press availability ended, running back Dedrick Mills walked through the second floor of the Hawks practice facility still toting the football he had at Monday's press conference.