Red Report: Chatting with TE Teddy (Prochazka); Held's birdseye view; MSU QB Thorne 'can roll a little bit'

He’s ready, though, if it happens.

“We do ‘fast Friday’ (practices) and (Greg Austin and Frank Verducci) will throw balls to the linemen and we catch them,” Prochazka said. “That’s my tryout tape, personally. If anybody’s watching, let them know that I have good hands.”

Held’s birdseye view: The biggest shuffle Nebraska’s coaching staff made to its gameday operation this year is that running backs coach Ryan Held now sits high above the field in the coaching box and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco is down on the sideline.

Verduzco and quarterback Adrian Martinez have both said they like the change, and it turns out Held does, too.

It’s the first time he’s coached from that vantage point in the six seasons he’s coached with Frost since arriving at UCF in 2016.

It’s just a matter of, when you’re up in the box, trying to get as much intel as you can on what the other team is doing during the play and between series,” he said. (Offensive coordinator Matt) Lubick is up there and does a great job and other coaches. It was a change (Frost) felt like needed to be made and I said I’d do whatever necessary to help the team.