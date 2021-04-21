Red Report: Cerni still learning the game of football; freshman OLs progressing; Carnie 'full go' at TE

Even if freshmen Teddy Prochazka and Henry Lutovsky don't crack the two-deep in their first seasons, Austin made it clear Wednesday that the early returns are promising.

He called Lutovsky, 6-6 and 330 pounds, "a self-starter who wants to be really good."

"Still making the same mistakes that a normal mid-year or high school kid would make right now," Austin added. "But nevertheless, a kid that's going to compete his ass off. I mean, when I say compete his ass off, I'm talking about got into a couple of fights just because he's going to the echo of the whistle.

"Love the kid, excited about what he's going to be in the near future. The best thing for him was coming in mid-year and getting all that out of his system and now learning what he has to do and what his responsibilities are. He's another guy that's going to be showing up soon as well."

Ditto, essentially, for Prochazka, the former Elkhorn South standout, who worked at left tackle during an open practice Saturday.

"They're like the same kid. I call Henry Teddy and vice versa. They get a kick out of that," Austin said.