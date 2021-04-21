Red Report: Cerni learning the game; freshman OLs progressing; Carnie 'full go'

Sixth-year Nebraska kicker Connor Culp has been around college football for a while now.

Freshman punter Daniel Cerni has... not.

So Culp had to laugh a little Wednesday when telling the story of how the Huskers have had to get Cerni up to speed on the game after the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder arrived in Lincoln from Australia last year.

"The fact he didn't know the difference between offense and defense, we had to start pretty broad. And how many yards it was for a first down and all that," Culp said. "He's getting the hang of it it real well — understanding special teams more every day, and he's adjusting."

Cerni missed last season after suffering an injury in preseason camp and taking his redshirt gave the Canberra, Australia, native some more time to pick up on the nuances of the game.

"He's a little confused that all he has to do is go out there and punt the ball and maybe get a tackle if need be," Culp said. "But he's been doing really well, and he will help us tremendously on this team."

Freshman OLs progressing: Greg Austin has a deep stable of veterans and experienced players to sort through as he puts together his two-deep on the offensive line.