Red Report: Busch’s style makes impression; Buschini booms punts; and Huskers work in cold

Bill Busch certainly can command a meeting room.

“He’s really energetic,” said Nebraska sophomore linebacker Grant Tagge of Omaha. “I remember the first time we met him this spring, he walked in the room, and he kind of shocks you at first. He’s really loud. I think he really motivates guys. Guys really respond to that. They’re competitive. I think he’s going to pull the best out of us.”

The 56-year-old Busch, a native of Pender, was hired in January as Nebraska’s special teams coordinator after spending last season as a defensive analyst who helped with special teams.

This is actually Busch's third stint at Nebraska overall and second as special teams coordinator. He previously served as an assistant coach from 2004-07, working with the secondary and special teams. He was a defensive graduate assistant from 1990-93.

Busch has a keen sense of humor, which the players seem to like.

“He’s going to get fired up at you, and it’s because he wants the best out of you,” said Tagge, a key contributor on special teams so far this spring. “Right after he does that, he’s going to crack a joke with you. I mean, he walks in the (special teams) meeting 15 minutes early, and he’s cracking jokes. He has nicknames for everyone.

“I think guys really respond well to that. He can get on you because he’s personable with you.”

Tagge said Tuesday the competition for special teams roles is intense through seven spring practices (out of 15).

“Especially after a year like last year when you leave three or four games on the table with special teams alone,” he said.

Buschini’s boomers: Brian Buschini, a transfer punter from Montana, told reporters he endured a slow start this spring at Nebraska.

Apparently, it hasn’t been too bad.

“There’s been a couple times that we’ve been indoors doing special teams because it’s been rainy and cold,” Tagge said. “But he’s smacking the top of the roof in the Hawks (indoor training facility), and that’s something we haven’t always had. I think we’re really excited to go cover kicks for the guy.”

Buschini started all 13 games for the Griz as a redshirt freshman in 2021, winning the Ray Guy Award as the top punter in the FCS. A native of Helena, Montana, Buschini ranked third nationally with an average of 46.0 yards per punt in 2021, and he helped Montana lead the nation in net punting average.

Busch had strong words of praise for Buschini, but make no mistake, there’s competition at the position.

Grant Detlefsen, a sophomore from Lincoln Southeast, and Jacob Hohl, a transfer from Nebraska Wesleyan by way of Lincoln Southwest, also are challenging for the job.

“Both of them are doing a very good job,” Busch said.

Strong reviews: Busch made no bones about being pleased with what he’s seeing from punt returners.

“I’ve been very happy with them,” he said, noting he was part of the staff at LSU when Trey Palmer returned punts there.

Palmer had 23 punt returns for 188 yards and one touchdown at LSU with 15 kickoff returns for 394 yards and one touchdown.

He’s now in the mix at Nebraska, as is ASU transfer defensive back Tommi Hill.

“He’s a natural,” Busch said. “He’s been doing a great job for us.”

What’s more, “I’ve challenged Brody Belt really hard,” Busch said of the 5-foot-9, 185-pound junior from Millard West. “Brody had an OK year with it last year. I felt it could be better in some spots, and so I really challenged him.

“Brody’s a really good player. He’s a natural punt returner, he’s a natural kick returner and an 'off' returner. I really like where those three guys are at.”

By the way, Busch notes that the "off" kick returner is the most important guy.

In that regard, “(Zach) Weinmaster has done an unbelievable job,” Busch said of the sophomore from Loveland, Colorado.

Why is that position so critical? “He’s got to make critical blocks on who’s hot,” the coach said. “His job is to put his face on somebody. He’s a pulling guard, is what he is.”

More on Belt: NU senior receiver Omar Manning said Belt enjoyed a strong Tuesday as a slot receiver.

“He was all over the place making plays,” said Manning, noting Palmer is also making a big impression as a slot receiver.

Outdoor work: Busch embraces the chance to practice in cold and blustery weather.

He learned the importance of doing so from talking to golfers.

“If you get a rainy day, get out there and play,” he said. “You can’t be like, ‘We’d like to work in the wind, but we don’t have a wind machine.’ So, today (Tuesday) we had moisture and really high winds. It was probably a little harder on everyone because we did it on the practice field, so there’s no stadium blocking the wind.”

Nebraska worked on several areas of special teams.

“It was a good mental challenge,” Busch said. “Every opportunity we get with weather, we’re always going to use it. Guys handled it really well. They were excited about doing it. We got good work with it.”

It sounds like Nebraska responded well across the board.

The Huskers took last week off as the university was on spring break.

"You always get a little nervous coming off a break, getting back into football mode, but it was a good response," NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.