Red Report: Bootle, Husker DBs got in their workouts — a whole lot of them — this offseason

Dicaprio Bootle delivers the information in such a matter-of-fact way that it would be easy to have it slip past without much further consideration.
In discussing how he and his fellow Nebraska defensive backs kept motivated during a trying offseason, he mentioned that the Husker secondary worked out together three, four, sometimes five times per day.
Wait, really?
“Sometimes it would be like 30 minutes,” Bootle, a senior corner and freshly minted captain, said this week. “We’d just work a specific area, come back later and do something else. We always made sure we lifted during the day, always made sure we got some type of conditioning component in and always made sure that we got some type of technique component in.
“So some days we’d wake up at like 7 a.m., go find a spot to work out somewhere, someway, somehow and then you know by the time 7 p.m. rolls around, we’d already have so many different things that we had worked on during the day and stuff like that.”
All for a simple reason: To be ready for a matchup like this weekend’s talent-rich Ohio State receiving corps, even if playing this fall didn’t always look likely.
“We’d rather be disappointed than not ready, so we just continued to work and work day in and day out,” Bootle said.
Fields over Haskins: Nebraska coach Scott Frost has seen the two most recent in a line of talented Ohio State quarterbacks up close and personal.
In 2018, Dwyane Haskins — the eventual No. 15 overall draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft — had a bit of an off day, but last year Justin Fields (a surefire first-rounder next spring) was right on point.
“Justin feels to me as the better of the two,” Frost said this week. “That's not take anything away from Dwyane Haskins, but for what they want their quarterback to do, (Fields) is really efficient. He can create plays when he needs to. He can take off and run and really hurt you.
“He's a phenomenal player and he’s surrounded by a bunch of other tremendous players.”
Fields accounted for 51 touchdowns in 2019 and is expected to contend for the Heisman Trophy this fall.
Jucos on the learning curve: When Mike Dawson rolls through his rotation of outside linebackers during NU’s opener on Saturday, one of the interesting notes will be how much playing time junior college transfers Niko Cooper and Pheldarius Payne get.
The Husker coaching staff likes both and thinks both will be impact players over their time in Lincoln, but it’s also clear both have been on a learning curve.
Payne is a talented pass-rusher, but is adjusting to outside linebacker from defensive line in camp. Cooper is a solid 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, but also just a sophomore at this point.
“Probably what’s been a little more unique for all the incoming guys is learning the new language, new system,” Dawson said. “Even though the plays may be similar or could be the same as — technique may be similar or same-as — you’re learning someone else’s language. Learning that pieces of it, I think for all the new guys, is a little bit different.”
Specialists near game action: Frost has said consistently this offseason that Nebraska needs to be better across the board in special teams.
On Monday, he said he thinks NU will get better production from its specialists. To date, senior Connor Culp and freshman Tyler Crawford have battled for the place-kicking duties, while William Przystup and Daniel Cerni battled for the punter job.
“I think we'll punt the ball better and I think we'll kick the ball better,” Frost said. I feel good about couple guys that we have that are new, feel good about some guys that have been here.
“Special teams has certainly cost us games instead of helping us win games. Getting the right specialist on the field is important part of that, and think we're in a better position there.”
A position-by-position look at the Huskers this year
