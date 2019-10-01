The Nebraska football team is tied for 128th nationally in turnovers lost with 14. That's the same number as 0-5 New Mexico State and just one fewer than than Hawaii, who leads the nation.
That means the Huskers' defense, already on the field plenty as a result of NU's uptempo offense, has been forced into sudden-change situations more than almost any other unit in the country.
Already facing long odds against a talented Ohio State offense, the Blackshirts three times had to hustle back onto the field after three first-half interceptions. All three ended up leading to Buckeye touchdowns.
Asked Tuesday what he tells his defense in such situations, NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander got right to the point.
"Gotta put the fire out, period. Period. I don’t care where we get the ball. I don’t care if they get it on their own 4, I don’t care if they get it on their own 40, I don’t care if they get it on their own 20, we’ve got to put the fire out, period," Chinander said. "And we didn’t do a good job of doing that on Saturday."
Certainly, there's frustration in the inability to stop the bleeding. But the 24-hour rule means moving on as quickly as possible.
"The kids have to come in on Monday morning, we have to get the corrections made, then it’s on to Northwestern. After that first meeting, win or lose, on Monday morning, you have to be done with that one and you have to get on to the next one because the next game’s the most important one, always," Chinander said. "It’s tough, there’s no question about it. It’s tough. But they’ve done a good job of getting ready for Northwestern, moving on, getting the new game plan in and starting to practice for the team we’re playing."
Sound 'Cats: Northwestern, normally a fundamentally sound team that doesn't beat itself, occupies the same territory as Nebraska in the national rankings with 11 turnovers lost. That's not typical of most Wildcats outfits, and Chinander said Tuesday the Huskers have to be strong fundamentally.
"You have to be fundamentally sound, you have to be scheme-sound all the time, you have to defend what they do. You’ve got to make the quarterback make some, probably, throws that he shouldn’t make because you’re doing such a great job of assignment football and letting somebody go make a play," Chinander said. "You’ve got to pick your shots to go pressure him and make him do something he doesn’t want to do."
Chinander said the Wildcats are always among the most respected teams in the Big Ten because of the way they play. It may not always be pretty, but it's been effective enough to make Northwestern a thorn in the side of most of the league's other teams, or in last year's case, good enough to reach the Big Ten title game.
Quarterbacks in focus: Although it’s unclear who will start at quarterback for Northwestern, the situation isn’t necessarily creating stress in the Nebraska camp.
Wildcats sophomore Hunter Johnson, a transfer from Clemson, was injured in last week’s 24-15 loss at Wisconsin.
With his status uncertain, Northwestern may turn to junior Aidan Smith.
How much does the situation affect Nebraska’s preparation?
“Not a ton, honestly,” Husker inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said. “I think they’re going to run their stuff. They may have a new wrinkle here or there. But I think both quarterbacks – skill-set wise – aren’t that much different.
“I think we’re going to prepare like both guys could play,” he added.
Prepare for anything: Northwestern is going to be without its top wide receiver, Bennett Skowronek, this week and for some time after surgery, the Wildcats announced this week.
After Skowronek, sophomore JJ Jefferson, who owns the team's only two touchdown receptions of the season, and junior Riley Lees (12 catches for 95 yards) are the next two options.
"They’ve got a good stable of receivers and at the end of the day it’s next guy up," Husker senior cornerback Lamar Jackson said. "I’m pretty sure they’ve got the same philosophy as any team. So at the end of the day, somebody’s got to step up. Who knows? Some guy on the bench might be better than the guy that’s hurt, so we’ve got to go out and line up and be ready for the task and go out there and dominate."
Ohio State No. 1? Nebraska head coach Scott Frost put the Buckeyes at No. 1 on his ballot for the coaches’ poll.
Ruud was asked if the Buckeyes struck him as that sort of team.
“I think they’re (one of) whatever the top four or five teams are,” Ruud said. “I don’t know if there’s necessarily a clear-cut top team. But I think there’s a group that’s on a really, really elite level, and I think they’re playing as well as anyone in the country, especially from an execution standpoint.
“I mean, they’ve got really good players across the board. But they execute at a really high level. They don’t turn the ball over. They don’t make mistakes, offensively or defensively. So they were an impressive team to see in person.”
Said defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, "Probably one of the best teams that I’ve seen in a long time. They’re probably one of the best teams in the country, for sure. From top to bottom, from the offensive line to the running backs to the quarterback. … And on the flip side their defense is really good, too.”