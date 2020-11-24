Red Report: Blackshirts 'have the right players' to compete with physical Big Ten teams, Chinander says

Nebraska's struggles against physical running teams in the Big Ten continue to be prominent, especially against the Wisconsins and Iowas of the league.

Those issues date to the program's arrival to the Big Ten in 2011 when the Huskers were transitioning from the Big 12 where defensive players were recruited to handle the spread-them-out offenses.

Just last year, Iowa rushed for 225 yards (7.3 per rush) in a 27-24 win, and Wisconsin rolled up 320 yards (7.1) on the ground in a 37-21 victory.

And now a week after allowing two Illinois players to rush north of 100 yards, the Huskers must regroup for Iowa, Friday's opponent in Iowa City.

Are the Huskers getting the players they need to slow down those teams?

"Are we exactly where we want to be? Probably not, but you can't blame the players saying we don't have the right players, because that's not an excuse," Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said after Tuesday's practice. "We have the right players, we have good players, we have good kids."

The coaches need to get the players ready to play football and find a way to help the players get better at their assignments, Chinander added.