Red Report: Blackshirts handed out; second half questions; Stoll back in fold; Williams shows value

"He's the core of our tight end room. He's the leader of the room, and obviously, he gave us a spark," NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton said. "I knew I was going to play him a little bit, limited throughout the game, and he came in and gave us four really good, quality snaps there."

Husker coach Scott Frost said Stoll was not 100% for the game, and Beckton said the team is increasing his reps this week to try and get him back up to speed.

"He's starting to progress back to taking some of his normal reps in practice," Beckton said. "Last week we just gave him a few just to try and build him up and get him ready to go, and we're just going to try to accelerate that with him and see how it goes the rest of the week."

Williams shows value: His targeting penalty against Ohio State notwithstanding, Deontai Williams has proven to be an important component to Nebraska's defense after missing nearly all of 2019 with a shoulder injury suffered in the season opener against South Alabama.

He showed his value again Saturday, stripping Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and returning the fumble 26 yards for a touchdown.