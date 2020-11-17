Red Report: Blackshirts handed out; second half questions; Stoll back in fold; Williams shows value

Nebraska handed out Blackshirts to defensive players after Saturday's win over Penn State, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander confirmed Tuesday.
"I thought the guys, they finally practiced the way we wanted them to last week, and we had a pretty good performance (against Penn State)," Chinander said.
Nebraska allowed 501 yards but held strong on two red-zone stops at the end of the game. Also, the Huskers' defense came up with two turnovers that led to 10 points, including Deontai Williams forcing, recovering and returning a fumble return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Chinander, who in the past has spoken passionately about the Blackshirt tradition, didn't say which players got the jerseys.
"If you want to ask the guys about it, that's fine. I think we live in a world where the Blackshirts mean more to me than social media, and Twitter doesn't have to know about everything, and I think it's a special thing right now," Chinander said. "And if you want to ask those kids about who got them, that's great, but right now it's an in-house kind of situation where this tradition just means more to me than having to put everything on social media right now."
Second half questions: Nebraska has been outscored 59-6 in the second half of its three games. Penn State was the latest team to get the jump on NU after halftime, outscoring the Huskers 17-3 over the final 30 minutes after Nebraska had built a 27-6 halftime lead.
It's an issue Nebraska's coaches continue to search for answers to.
"I don't think it's scheme or anything like that. We've got to be dialed in and we've got to play complementary football," Chinander said. "And that's when the offense gets a three-and out, the defense gets the ball back. When the defense gets a turnover, the offense has to go score a touchdown. When there's a good or bad play on special teams, the offense or defense have to respond.
"So complementary football is a huge piece to finishing football games, especially in the second half."
NU's defense largely did its part against Penn State, while the offense managed only a Connor Culp field goal early in the fourth quarter.
"The second half, you do go in, you make adjustments — what has been working, what hasn't, why. You talk about it really fast," Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. "But you also stick to your guns — hey, we game-planned this, this is what they're showing, this is what we still need to call. And that's basically it from a coach's mindset.
"But would we like to score every time we had the ball in the second half? There's no question."
Stoll back in the fold: Senior tight end Jack Stoll was back on the field for NU after suffering a left knee injury against Ohio State. It was a brief appearance, just four plays, but the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder still made his presence felt with a key block on Zavier Betts' 45-yard catch-and-run on a fly sweep.
"He's the core of our tight end room. He's the leader of the room, and obviously, he gave us a spark," NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton said. "I knew I was going to play him a little bit, limited throughout the game, and he came in and gave us four really good, quality snaps there."
Husker coach Scott Frost said Stoll was not 100% for the game, and Beckton said the team is increasing his reps this week to try and get him back up to speed.
"He's starting to progress back to taking some of his normal reps in practice," Beckton said. "Last week we just gave him a few just to try and build him up and get him ready to go, and we're just going to try to accelerate that with him and see how it goes the rest of the week."
Williams shows value: His targeting penalty against Ohio State notwithstanding, Deontai Williams has proven to be an important component to Nebraska's defense after missing nearly all of 2019 with a shoulder injury suffered in the season opener against South Alabama.
He showed his value again Saturday, stripping Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and returning the fumble 26 yards for a touchdown.
"Just to see a guy that loves football lose the ability to play football because of something out of his control, then being able to rehab that injury, get his surgery, stay locked in, stay a part of the team, be a good teammate, continue to learn football and study film and then have a chance to come back this year and play well is really exciting for me," Chinander said. "I'm so happy for the young guy ... I'm really happy for him that he gets to continue to do something he loves when it was taken away from him out of his control last year."
