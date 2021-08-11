Red Report: Backup QB race continues; Smothers gaining comfort; Haarberg's early start beneficial

The race to be Adrian Martinez’s backup is ongoing as Nebraska’s preseason camp steamed through its 11th practice on Wednesday morning.
“The competition at that position, as (head coach Scott Frost) has mentioned, is still going on,” quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said bluntly after practice.
The candidates, of course, are a pair of freshmen — Logan Smothers from the 2020 class and Heinrich Haarberg from the 2021 class. Neither of them has taken a collegiate snap in a game.
Verduzco said on Wednesday that both Smothers and Haarberg have made progress over the course of the summer. Smothers had more of an emphasis on his throwing mechanics in recent months, while Haarberg’s challenge was to get fully up to speed playbook-wise, considering he arrived on campus in January.
Verduzco said Haarberg’s progress is starting to show through in practice.
“He started getting faster with his feet and going through his progressions toward the end of spring,” Verduzco said. “He was much more comfortable, and that’s starting to show up now. He’s starting to play faster, play quicker.”
Smothers’ progress is evident to his coaches, too.
“Frosty feels good about Logan where he is right now and I do, too,” Verduzco said.
Smothers gaining comfort: The Alabama native got his first taste of college football last year while also navigating a pandemic, making this fall his first “real” taste of what ramping up for a season looks like.
“We’ve come a long ways for sure, and I have too,” Smothers said. “It’s been a good grind.”
Smothers hasn’t appeared in a game since his senior season of high school in 2019, when he played with four broken ribs and a punctured lung.
There’s been plenty to learn with the Huskers, he said, especially with Verduzco doing the teaching.
“I feel like my game’s gotten a lot better since high school. Coach Verdu, he does a great job, and I trust in him to get me right and better,” Smothers said. “I feel like my vision’s gotten a lot better since I’ve been here with Verdu. Just being able to see the whole field, make reads, make the right decision.”
Smothers’ mechanics have also gotten an overhaul, especially since January.
Last year’s pandemic-interrupted campaign, which then directly into a season with no bye weeks, didn’t provide much time to work on the basics.
“Logan had lost all that time last year, so we really never had a chance to get things tuned up,” Verduzco said. “He’s done a boatload of work as all the guys have, in getting some of those small little detail things ironed out. I feel pretty good and I think he feels pretty good about where he’s at in that regard.”
Early start beneficial: With now 11 fall practices under his belt, the decision to enroll early has never felt better for Haarberg.
The Kearney Catholic graduate arrived on campus in January, allowing him to get a head start on learning Nebraska’s playbook and work closely with Verduzco in a setting that didn’t involve preparing for an impending season.
“Having him to help me during the spring and the winter, he wasn’t completely focused on fall camp. Just having him be able to help me a lot, and learn the offense in the winter was huge,” Haarberg said.
Being in Lincoln since January has helped Haarberg to slow things down, he said. A lot of that has come in the reads the 6-foot-5, 200-pounder has to make.
While operating Kearney Catholic’s spread offense, Haarberg would often have “mirrored” routes — that is, a set of receivers running the same routes on both sides of the field, with Haarberg picking a side and reading through it. At Nebraska, the reads are across the field, which means processing more information in a shorter window.
“They’ve done a great job giving me the offense ever since I got here," Haarberg said. “But now it’s more at one time and expecting me to handle it better, and handle it not like a true freshman, but start to mature a little bit and start being a little bit faster.”
