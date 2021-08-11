Red Report: Backup QB race continues; Smothers gaining comfort; Haarberg's early start beneficial

Smothers gaining comfort: The Alabama native got his first taste of college football last year while also navigating a pandemic, making this fall his first “real” taste of what ramping up for a season looks like.

“We’ve come a long ways for sure, and I have too,” Smothers said. “It’s been a good grind.”

Smothers hasn’t appeared in a game since his senior season of high school in 2019, when he played with four broken ribs and a punctured lung.

There’s been plenty to learn with the Huskers, he said, especially with Verduzco doing the teaching.

“I feel like my game’s gotten a lot better since high school. Coach Verdu, he does a great job, and I trust in him to get me right and better,” Smothers said. “I feel like my vision’s gotten a lot better since I’ve been here with Verdu. Just being able to see the whole field, make reads, make the right decision.”

Smothers’ mechanics have also gotten an overhaul, especially since January.

Last year’s pandemic-interrupted campaign, which then directly into a season with no bye weeks, didn’t provide much time to work on the basics.