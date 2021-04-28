Red Report: After Saturday, Held wants RBs to head into offseason with 'Rocky IV' mentality

“Steady improvement is how I would characterize it,” Frost said. “(Walk-on) Matt Masker continues to do good things. Logan Smothers just every single day got better and his control and command of the offense is improving and getting to a point where I feel great with him. Haarberg is a really talented kid that can run and throw. He was swimming a little bit at first, but he’s hungry to learn and he’s really improved throughout the spring. Mario has done a good job with that room and those guys have made a lot of progress.

“Still have a ways to go, but have made a ton of progress this spring.”

Smothers, in particular, has been reworking his throwing motion with Verduzco. That process actually began in January 2020.

“He’s working through a few mechanical things with Mario and has been for a while," Frost said. "Really starting to see the benefits of that this spring. Honestly, when he doesn’t think about it — anytime you’re trying to alter something, you’re thinking about it and you get a little in your own head — but when he doesn’t think about it, he rips it great. We’ll keep working with him, but I expect by this fall it will be second nature for him.

“I was really impressed with the progress he made in all aspects of his game, but particularly in throwing it this spring.”