Red Report: After a 'celebrity' run with the Huskers, Collin Miller to retire; targeting talk; snow in the forecast

"It's a tough situation. The kid declares himself as a runner. That play — and I'm not arguing calls, I'm not complaining — but that same play happens five or six other times in that same game and the guy wasn't wearing a quarterback jersey," Chinander said. "So when the quarterback gets out and runs, we've just got to be ultra, ultra conscious of taking our head out (of the play)."

The next step, Chinander fears, is a rash of leg injuries to offensive skill players as more and more defensive players try to tackle low to avoid targeting.

"I think you're opening up more issues on player safety than you have already," Chinander said. "Now it's becoming so common to get a targeting foul that there's going to be other player safety issues that are going to come up because of it."

Preparing for the elements: The Nebraska-Rutgers game could be played in brutal conditions, with Winter Storm Gail bearing down on the Northeast and expected to dump up to a foot of snow on the Piscataway, New Jersey, area Wednesday and Thursday

While Friday's forecast calls for sunny weather, the evening temperature is expected to drop to near 10 degrees. It's shaping up to be the roughest weather NU has played in since beating Michigan State in snowy, frigid conditions at the end of Scott Frost's first season in 2018.