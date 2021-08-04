Red Report: Adrian Martinez playing at 'the highest level'; NFL scouts eye TEs; and big-play alert

“The scouts should be looking at those guys,” Lubick said. “I think my last year at Oregon, we had three tight ends that all went to the NFL, but these are the best two I’ve ever been around from a consistency, leadership and just the way they practice. Coach Beckton does a great job with them. They’re making plays. We ask a lot from our tight ends because they have to be point of attack (blockers) in the run game but we also split them out as wide receivers and they have to be able to make plays in the passing game.