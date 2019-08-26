Adrian Martinez is a household name around here already, but he continues to impress his coaches and teammates pretty much every time Nebraska takes the practice field.
“Adrian provides us with at least one ‘wow’ moment a day,” Frost said Monday. “He made a throw the other day that I’ve never really seen before. Maybe watching the Chiefs play last year.”
That would be the Kansas City Chiefs, led by NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes.
Martinez has also drawn comparisons to the Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff (a former No. 1 overall draft pick), who played in the Super Bowl this past February, and the Tennessee Titans’ former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota.
“We just need (Martinez) to play like he’s been practicing,” Frost said. “He’s way more comfortable in the offense, obviously he has the talent to make any play he needs to on the football field. Now we just need to be efficient and have that at a high rate.”
‘Overwhelming’ to be a captain: Senior defensive lineman Darrion Daniels called being named a captain “overwhelming.” Martinez said, “it’s an honor and something that means more than anything that’s happened so far in my career here.”
Frost was not surprised in the least by that pair along with senior linebacker Mohamed Barry and junior right tackle Matt Farniok earning the title.
“A lot of guys got votes, but those four were clearly the leading vote-getters,” Frost said. “I think it says a lot about the two guys on offense that they were elected as a sophomore and a junior. Mo Barry obviously has been a good leader for this team since I’ve been here. ... (Daniels) did a great job of coming in and not just doing things right himself but holding others to a standard he expected.”
Week Zero in the future?: Florida and Miami played a sloppy but entertaining game Saturday night in “Week Zero” action on ESPN. The game drew a huge rating, meaning it could certainly become a staple on the calendar.
Frost said he would be open to the idea of the Huskers playing in such a game. Teams that do get to start preseason camp a week earlier than the rest of the country in order to have the same amount of preparation time.
“If the circumstances were right, I think Week Zero is great,” Frost said. “I think the public is anxious for college football to start. You get to start practice a week earlier, so it shouldn’t really make a difference in your team’s execution. You get the same amount of practice before the game.”
NU’s next open schedule date is in 2023.
Ex-Huskers vie for playing time: Neither of the quarterbacks that have transferred from Nebraska since Scott Frost arrived here are in line to start Week 1 of 2019.
Tristan Gebbia is listed as the No. 2 at Oregon State and Patrick O’Brien the co-No.2 at Colorado State.
At OSU, linebacker Avery Roberts and wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey are listed as starters, while punter Caleb Lightbourn is not on the Beavers’ two-deep.
One other local connection at CSU: Former Norris lineman and German exchange student Nouredin Nouili, who didn't even expect to stay in the United States after his exchange program finished this spring, is listed as the Rams' starting right guard.