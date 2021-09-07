Red Report: A new offensive wrinkle; Stepp running hard; o-line adjustments; Prochazka impresses

“We had to make a couple of adjustments,” NU offensive line coach Greg Austin said Tuesday. “There were some things we were seeing that they hadn’t shown.”

Nebraska led 7-0 after the first quarter en route to a 52-7 triumph at Memorial Stadium.

Things were a little tense early.

“Some of that is we have to start faster,” Austin said. “The other part is, you have to get to the sideline and kind of make the necessary adjustments that you need to make to get everyone on the same page – whether it’s the offensive line, the offensive line and running backs, the tight ends and everybody else connected to what we were trying to get accomplished.”

Austin said his line made progress.

Keep in mind, Nebraska starts two redshirt freshmen, a freshman and a sophomore up front.

“Certainly, it was an opportunity for us to go out and work some of our basic schemes versus those guys and see it with different backer fits,” said Austin, noting the prowess of Fordham inside linebacker Ryan Greenhagan, who had 30 tackles.