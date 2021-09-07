Red Report: A new offensive wrinkle; Stepp running hard; o-line adjustments; Prochazka impresses

Each of the first two games, Nebraska has shown some classic-looking option runs involving, mostly, quarterback Adrian Martinez and slot receiver Samori Toure as the pitch man.
Against Fordham, Toure had three carries for 35 yards and a touchdown and then No. 2 quarterback Logan Smothers also had a productive run (though he fumbled at the end of it).
It’s a wrinkle rather than a staple, but one NU expects to keep using in certain spots.
“It’s always been in our offense, we’re just using it a little bit more. We used it back in the Oregon days,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday. “What it lets you do is it lets you get the ball on the perimeter with skill guys and you’re always reading a defender, too, so it’s kind of based on what the defense does, too.”
Toure has caught on quickly as a pitch man, keeping a good spatial relationship with Martinez and getting yardage once he’s got the ball.
“We were joking around with him, ‘Are you going to be in the running back room? Now you’re carrying the ball,’” Lubick said. “He’s adjusted well.”
While it’s a different look, Lubick said it’s not “expensive” to incorporate because it’s just one more read to learn in an offensive system full of them. The most time-consuming element is learning the ball mechanics, which he said the quarterbacks, backs and receivers work on every day.
Stepp running hard: On Monday, running back Markese Stepp said he played as heavy as 240 pounds during his time at USC and in 2020 was around 225.
This year, he’s between 215 and 218, which he said is the lightest he’s been since high school.
It appears to be working for him.
Lubick said NU will continue to rotate running backs, but that Stepp impressed him over his 18-carry, 101-yard performance Saturday.
“I think you could make the argument that he might have ran the hardest in the last game,” Lubick said. “I’ve been really happy with his improvement, and part of his improvement, even though he’s an experienced guy and he played at a good school before he got here, you’ve still got to know the offense, you’ve still got to know all the footwork that we’re asking him to do that’s different than what he did at USC.
“The one thing is he does is, when the ball’s in his hands, he runs hard and he runs downhill, which we need."
O-line adjustments: Nebraska’s offense started a bit slow Saturday against Fordham, in part because the Rams’ defense showed up in Lincoln with some surprises.
The Rams’ wrinkles defensively presented challenges for the Huskers’ offensive line.
“We had to make a couple of adjustments,” NU offensive line coach Greg Austin said Tuesday. “There were some things we were seeing that they hadn’t shown.”
Nebraska led 7-0 after the first quarter en route to a 52-7 triumph at Memorial Stadium.
Things were a little tense early.
“Some of that is we have to start faster,” Austin said. “The other part is, you have to get to the sideline and kind of make the necessary adjustments that you need to make to get everyone on the same page – whether it’s the offensive line, the offensive line and running backs, the tight ends and everybody else connected to what we were trying to get accomplished.”
Austin said his line made progress.
Keep in mind, Nebraska starts two redshirt freshmen, a freshman and a sophomore up front.
“Certainly, it was an opportunity for us to go out and work some of our basic schemes versus those guys and see it with different backer fits,” said Austin, noting the prowess of Fordham inside linebacker Ryan Greenhagan, who had 30 tackles.
“Number 47 is a good player. He certainly gave us a lot of work, if you will. But there was progress. I look at the beginning to the middle and the end of the game and how we were able to settle down, figure out what they were doing and make the necessary adjustments and fit our blocks better and finish them better.”
Prochazka impresses: Austin obviously likes true freshman tackle Teddy Prochazka’s physical attributes.
After all, the Elkhorn native is 6-foot-9 and 300 pounds. He possesses quickness and athleticism, which helps explain why he was working with the No. 2 line Saturday.
But there’s more to it than that.
“Intangibly, man, he’s a mature kid,” Austin said. “He came in as a mid-year in spring ball and learned the playbook. Very astute kid. Smart. It was just hard to keep him off the field. It was hard to not give him those opportunities. And with every rep, he’s grown. He learns from every rep.
“One thing about Teddy is he’s hard on himself, and in this life you have to be hard on yourself. You can’t be too hard on yourself. But one thing I liked about him is he’s hard on himself from the standpoint of wanting to get it done. Some guys, when they mess up, especially as a young guy, they kind of assume, ‘Oh, I’m young, I’m still learning.’ They kind of give themselves some personal grace.
“Teddy doesn’t give himself a whole bunch of personal grace.”
Running Bulls: The Nebraska football team expects a physical Buffalo squad to come to Lincoln on Saturday, with the Bulls leaning on a running game that became their bread and butter under former coach Lance Leipold.
"They've got really good backs, and they've got experienced offensive linemen that know how to play football," said NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud. "This game, a big part of it will be stopping the run and tackling really well."
Buffalo returns just two linemen who started last season, but the group as a whole has played a lot of football, Ruud said, and the backs, led by Kevin Marks Jr., know how to get the hard yards.
"Those backs do a nice job of, if you hit them at the line of scrimmage, they fall forward," Ruud said. "You've got to prevent that because third and seven or eight is a lot better than third and two."
The Bulls ran for 312 yards on 56 attempts in their 69-7 season-opening win over Wagner, with four backs gaining more than 50 yards.
In 2020, Buffalo was second in the country in rushing, averaging 287.4 rushing yards per game and 6.7 yards per carry, but the bulk of that production has moved on.
Jaret Patterson rushed for 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in just six games last season, and is now on an NFL roster with the Washington Football Team.
