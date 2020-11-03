Red Report: A look at Husker QBs' fumble issues; Fisher a force for 'Cats; Damion Daniels' task

“I don't remember having an issue with that,” he said. “Going back in my offense, somebody is probably going to look at the stats and find out something different. With (Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton)’s freshman year, he was little wild with the ball and I know we turned it over some.”

One way or another, NU knows it can’t continue to be a trend in 2020.

“It's tough to go live with your quarterbacks and sometimes you’ve got to get hit to learn how to hold on to the ball,” Frost said, “but if we're going to ask our quarterbacks to run like running backs, they need to protect the ball like running backs.”

King Fisher: Paddy Fisher has roamed the middle of Northwestern’s defense for years and the senior has earned All-Big Ten designation in each of his first three seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has forced 10 fumbles in his career and is the captain of a defense that has seven takeaways through two games this fall.