Red Report: A look at Husker QBs' fumble issues; Fisher a force for 'Cats; Damion Daniels' task

Nebraska had both of its quarterbacks lose a fumble against Ohio State, a troubling start in a department that’s caused issues over NU’s past two seasons.
Junior Adrian Martinez had the ball knocked out and returned for a touchdown that extended the Buckeyes’ lead to 38-14 in the third quarter and Luke McCaffrey had one stripped while running through traffic later in the game.
Martinez acknowledged the turnover Monday and said, “It can’t happen. I’ve had trouble in the past with turnovers and it’s something that we have to limit in order for us to be a good football team.”
Over 24 games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Nebraska quarterbacks fumbled 27 times and lost 12. Martinez started 21 of those games and accounted for 20 and 10, respectively.
That doesn’t tell the entire story, though. After losing four in NU’s first four games last year, Martinez didn’t give the ball away on the ground the rest of the season (and fumbled just twice, both recovered, against Purdue).
In addition, the quarterbacks’ collective share of NU’s fumbles dropped substantially in 2019, to 37% (10-of-27) of overall fumbles and 41.7% (5-of-12) of lost fumbles. In 2018, those numbers were 60.7% (17-of-28) and 63.6% (6-of-11).
Frost said he wasn’t sure if ball security from the quarterback has been a long-running problem with his players over the years.
“I don't remember having an issue with that,” he said. “Going back in my offense, somebody is probably going to look at the stats and find out something different. With (Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton)’s freshman year, he was little wild with the ball and I know we turned it over some.”
One way or another, NU knows it can’t continue to be a trend in 2020.
“It's tough to go live with your quarterbacks and sometimes you’ve got to get hit to learn how to hold on to the ball,” Frost said, “but if we're going to ask our quarterbacks to run like running backs, they need to protect the ball like running backs.”
King Fisher: Paddy Fisher has roamed the middle of Northwestern’s defense for years and the senior has earned All-Big Ten designation in each of his first three seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has forced 10 fumbles in his career and is the captain of a defense that has seven takeaways through two games this fall.
“He's impressive. He just finds a way to make plays,” Frost said of Fisher, who has 333 career tackles and has started 40 games. “That's what you’ve got to say about their whole defense. They're in the right place, their eyes are good, they all see the ball thrown, they all rally, they tackle well in space. They’re physical up front.
“They do a great job, the players and the coaches. He's obviously been the leader of that for a few years now, and I'll be glad when he's out of the league.”
Man in the middle: Defensive tackle Damion Daniels thought he and his defensive line-mates held up well overall against Ohio State and said he’s taking seriously the challenge of anchoring the middle for the Huskers.
“I take a lot of pride in that because one thing at the nose tackle spot, the defense is going to go as far as the nose goes. That's all I can say, really,” the 6-3, 335-pound junior said. “For me to be able to pretty much hold it down in the middle, I’ve got to be able to keep everybody as one so we can basically stop the run. Basically, keep everybody on the same page and just being relentless to the ball.”
