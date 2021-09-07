'Red Carpet Experience' returning this weekend as NU sellout streak moves to 377

Nebraska's "Red Carpet Experience" is back this weekend and the sellout streak marches on.
NU athletic director Trev Alberts announced both developments via Twitter on Tuesday evening.
Last week, two donors stepped forward and bought about 2,400 tickets — that's about $168,000 face value at $70 per ticket, which is the going rate on Huskers.com. — to ensure that Nebraska's sellout streak, which dates to 1962, continued past the season opener against FCS Fordham.
Now the streak will get to 377 on Saturday against Buffalo. After that, NU doesn't return home until Oct. 2 for a homecoming matchup against Northwestern.
Memorial Stadium will be a special scene this Saturday as we commemorate the 20 year anniversary of 9/11.— Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) September 7, 2021
Thanks to Husker Nation, our generous donors and the Red Carpet Experience program - I can confirm sellout #377 will be taking place.
Until then, take care & Go Big Red.
Nebraska started the "Red Carpet Experience" program to give underprivileged kids from around the state the chance to come to the game. Donors bought the unsold tickets and then they were distributed to kids and their families for free.
"There was a lot of noise made about the sellout streak and the amount of fans that were going to be in the stands, and you can focus on that side, or there's the other side where, man, what an opportunity for some of these kids who have never had the opportunity to come to a game got," junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said Monday. "After the game, I got to take a picture with the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln. You could just see joy on their faces and how much it meant for them to be there."
