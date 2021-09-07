'Red Carpet Experience' returning this weekend as NU sellout streak moves to 377

Last week, two donors stepped forward and bought about 2,400 tickets — that's about $168,000 face value at $70 per ticket, which is the going rate on Huskers.com . — to ensure that Nebraska's sellout streak, which dates to 1962, continued past the season opener against FCS Fordham.

"There was a lot of noise made about the sellout streak and the amount of fans that were going to be in the stands, and you can focus on that side, or there's the other side where, man, what an opportunity for some of these kids who have never had the opportunity to come to a game got," junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said Monday. "After the game, I got to take a picture with the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln. You could just see joy on their faces and how much it meant for them to be there."