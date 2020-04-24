Recruiting: Three-star wide receiver from Kansas City has Nebraska in his top two

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska made the final cut -- it's down to two schools, in fact -- for one of the best players in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jaylin Noel, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver at Park Hill High School, tweeted Friday that he's narrowed his list of college choices to Nebraska and Iowa State.

A three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, Noel is scheduled to take official visits to both finalists in June if permitted.

Ranked as the No. 11 prospect in Missouri by both recruiting services, Noel also had been considering Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin and Washington State, among others.

Nebraska, coming off a 5-7 season in 2019, has verbal commitments from four players in the Class of 2021 -- two linebackers and two offensive linemen.

