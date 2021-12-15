Recruiting notebook: 'Under the radar' Torres fits Frost's mold; selective recruiting; center of attention; NIL and recruiting

Nebraska, Frost said, is well-positioned in that regard.

"I think it makes a difference. I think it gives us a chance to grow here based on the interest of Husker football," Frost said. "Our student-athletes — not just football players — have a great opportunity to benefit from that here as much or more than anywhere else in the country.

"It’s probably starting to make a difference, but I expect that difference to maybe even get bigger as we go down the road.”

Camping out: Getting back to a somewhat normal routine of being able to host camps and get players from around the country to Lincoln has been critical for NU, Frost said.

"It's really important especially for us. There are a lot of schools closer to recruiting areas with more recruits every year than we have," Frost said. "Getting kids to Lincoln is really important for us. I have said it a bunch, but when we get kids here and they see the environment here, we have got a great chance of getting them.

While every school dealt with the trials of trying to recruit through a pandemic, Nebraska had its own unique challenges.