Recruiting notebook: 'Under the radar' Torres fits Frost's mold; selective recruiting; center of attention; NIL and recruiting

Whether it was McKenzie Milton at Central Florida or Adrian Martinez at Nebraska, Scott Frost's ability to identify and develop a quarterback has had a direct impact on the success of his teams.
Frost thinks he has his next good one in Richard Torres, the Texas signal-caller who signed with NU on Wednesday.
"I'm really selective with quarterbacks. We were looking at a lot of guys, recruiting a lot of guys, had some guys and names on our board," Frost said. "Richie … in my opinion was a little under the radar."
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Torres, out of San Antonio, had his senior season cut short due to a knee injury but possesses the traits Frost wants in his quarterbacks.
"I think he's got elite arm talent," Frost said. 'And especially with Coach Whip (offensive coordinator Mark Whipple) coming on and some of the things that we're thinking about doing, I think he's going to fit in well."
Speaking of selective: With such a small class — the Huskers had received 13 signatures by late Wednesday afternoon — Frost said the NU coaching staff could be pickier with who it took.
"We don't have a lot of spots on our roster as it stands today, so we were really selective with the kids that we decided to recruit and take," Frost said. "I think through that selective process we landed on some really good guys that we feel good about being able to help us right now, and definitely develop into really good football players."
That isn't to say Nebraska is done looking, of course. More additions are likely through the transfer portal as the calendar flips to 2022. But with only so many spots to go around, NU can afford to be a little more choosy.
Center of attention: Following Cam Jurgens' Tuesday announcement that he will enter the NFL Draft, could Nebraska dip into the transfer market to find a replacement for the third-year sophomore?
Perhaps. Or perhaps not.
"We are going to look for the best possible players with remaining spots in the transfer portal," Frost said. "Like I said before, I feel great about some of the young talent in our program, and I feel great that Donovan’s (Raiola) going to get some of the guys already in the program playing at a higher level than they have. We've got a lot of guys that have taken snaps at center. At the end of the day, I have a lot of confidence in our guys and we will get the best five out there."
Frost mentioned several players on the roster who have taken center snaps in practice, including three with local ties: Trent Hixson, Nouredin Nouili and Ethan Piper.
NIL and recruiting: The first early signing day of the name, image, and likeness era likely only scratched the surface of what kind of impact NIL will have on the recruiting world.
Nebraska, Frost said, is well-positioned in that regard.
"I think it makes a difference. I think it gives us a chance to grow here based on the interest of Husker football," Frost said. "Our student-athletes — not just football players — have a great opportunity to benefit from that here as much or more than anywhere else in the country.
"It’s probably starting to make a difference, but I expect that difference to maybe even get bigger as we go down the road.”
Camping out: Getting back to a somewhat normal routine of being able to host camps and get players from around the country to Lincoln has been critical for NU, Frost said.
"It's really important especially for us. There are a lot of schools closer to recruiting areas with more recruits every year than we have," Frost said. "Getting kids to Lincoln is really important for us. I have said it a bunch, but when we get kids here and they see the environment here, we have got a great chance of getting them.
While every school dealt with the trials of trying to recruit through a pandemic, Nebraska had its own unique challenges.
"We went basically a whole recruiting cycle without being able to get anyone here and having those camps and opportunities to get kids to Lincoln sells itself," Frost said. "As many people as we can get to Lincoln gives us a big benefit."
Alberts surveys the scene: Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts watched Frost's news conference from the back of the media room on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium.
Alberts shared a big hug with former NU quarterback Mickey Joseph when the latter arrived just before meeting with the media as NU's new wide receivers coach. Alberts and Joseph were teammates for two seasons in 1990 and 1991 — Alberts' freshman and sophomore seasons, and Joseph's junior and senior seasons.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.