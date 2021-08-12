RB Markese Stepp's had bumps in the road since arriving at NU, but seems to be running to daylight

Markese Stepp’s first three months at Nebraska went smoothly enough for a player making a big transition.

The transfer running back from USC moved from the coastal sunshine to winter in the heartland. From the Air Raid offense to the Big Ten West. The biggest similarity, really, was that he moved from one traditional college football power to another in jumping from the Trojans to the Cornhuskers.

Stepp made his decision well before the NCAA lifted its recruiting dead period, so he made the trip on his own before committing to Nebraska. He did his research and liked the fact that NU finished second in the Big Ten in rushing in 2020. He thought it felt a little bit more like home, which for Stepp is Indianapolis.

He got to campus and immediately missed two weeks with COVID-19, but then went through the program’s winter conditioning program and entered spring ball as presumably the leader in the clubhouse to be Nebraska’s primary back.

On Day 2 in early April, though, he felt a tweak in his toe. An MRI led doctors to recommend surgery. Just like that, Stepp’s spring was over and his summer — like the pecking order in Ryan Held’s position group — suddenly went up in the air.