Rapid testing ensures 'a clean field,' and a ticket to a Big Ten football season

About one month ago, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green said rapid-response COVID-19 testing could be a game-changer for football in the Big Ten Conference coming back.
He was right.
That testing soon being available for all 14-league teams helped save the fall season, and Nebraska will play its first game on Oct. 24.
Green is one of the 14 members of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, which last week unanimously voted to begin the season, about one month after voting 11-3 to postpone it.
In the meetings that followed the earlier decision, when the presidents and chancellors group was advised by the conference medical committee, Green said there were two “compelling questions that needed to be answered” prior to football coming back.
In no particular order, Green said, were the ability to use COVID-19 testing to better ensure that none of the players in the game have the virus, and the issue of long-term cardiac effects for players who had contracted the virus and then returned to play.
On-site rapid testing wasn’t as easily available last month. Now, teams in the Big Ten will be required to have daily testing no later than Sept. 30.
Rapid testing — so you quickly identify who has the virus and can immediately remove them from the group — helps you get what Green refers to as a "clean field" on the day of the game.
“Practice is one thing; that’s internal to your team,” Green told the Journal Star. “Ensuring a clean field there is important, too, but bringing two teams together and you’re putting them in full-scale competition, ensuring you could go into that knowing your field was clean was the overriding principle.”
The confidence that you could get a clean field on gameday was the biggest advance in the past month, Green said. That’s key, because such a high percentage of people with the virus do not experience any symptoms.
“If you go back and study our testing protocol in the first week of August, it was to test everyone twice a week with a PCR-based diagnostic test," Green said. "In that case, there was no way you could ensure you had a clean field. There were too many gaps.”
One month ago there was also too much uncertainty for some of the Big Ten leaders around long-term cardiac effects.
“We wanted to be able to check every box so that there was no risk to a student-athlete from returning to competition on that front,” Green said.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Director of Sports Medicine Jeff Mjaanes says the antigen testing is so good it can "detect a level of virus thought to be below the level of infectivity." That could mean that those with the virus could be tested and isolated before the player is contagious.
The antigen test also is a less invasive test that uses a nasal or throat swab to collect a fluid sample. Nebraska football players will be able to be tested in an area at Memorial Stadium not far from the football locker room. The test can return a result in less than an hour.
The tests, equipment and administering them will be paid for by the conference under contract with the company that is delivering the test.
“It was designed in a way for there to be assurance that it could both be delivered and be done consistently across the conference,” Green said.
Daily tests will be given to athletes, coaches, football support staff and medical staff. Others with less direct contact with the football team, such as event staff, game officials and stadium workers will be tested twice a week.
Athletes must clear the antigen test each day in order to practice. Anyone who tests positive on the antigen test will be given a PCR Test (the same nasal pharyngeal swab administered to students and processed at the University Health Center) that will be tested overnight. If they are confirmed positive, the player is out for 21 days. If it is not confirmed positive, they can return to play.
“Antigen tests are very sensitive, but do have a high false positive rate and that’s the reason for the confirmatory PCR test,” Green said.
The night before a game both teams will be tested at the home site, so that a PCR test could be done overnight if necessary. Another rapid-response test will be required the day of the game.
Each Big Ten team will have a chief infection officer who will oversee the testing process and report to the Big Ten. Nebraska’s person in that role will be announced this week. If a team has too many players test positive it may have to stop practice and cancel games for a minimum of seven days.
Cardiac monitoring for athletes who test positive for COVID-19 will be done in-house, and was one of the sticking points for the conference early on because it was difficult for some to find the correct capacity to do all the tests that are required.
Luckily, UNL has the Center for Brain Biology and Behavior located inside Memorial Stadium that has the capability to do such cardiac monitoring.
“We’re fortunate we have that capacity here in our Center for Brain Biology and Behavior,” Green said. “I think we’re the only one in the conference who has that capacity inside our stadium.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!