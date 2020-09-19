Rapid testing ensures 'a clean field,' and a ticket to a Big Ten football season

Rapid testing — so you quickly identify who has the virus and can immediately remove them from the group — helps you get what Green refers to as a "clean field" on the day of the game.

“Practice is one thing; that’s internal to your team,” Green told the Journal Star. “Ensuring a clean field there is important, too, but bringing two teams together and you’re putting them in full-scale competition, ensuring you could go into that knowing your field was clean was the overriding principle.”

The confidence that you could get a clean field on gameday was the biggest advance in the past month, Green said. That’s key, because such a high percentage of people with the virus do not experience any symptoms.

“If you go back and study our testing protocol in the first week of August, it was to test everyone twice a week with a PCR-based diagnostic test," Green said. "In that case, there was no way you could ensure you had a clean field. There were too many gaps.”

One month ago there was also too much uncertainty for some of the Big Ten leaders around long-term cardiac effects.

“We wanted to be able to check every box so that there was no risk to a student-athlete from returning to competition on that front,” Green said.