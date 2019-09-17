With Nebraska's top unit putting a game away early for the first time since last season, the Huskers got their first real chance Saturday to trot some younger players onto the field under game conditions.
Both sides of the ball had good moments, with the No. 2 offense driving for a touchdown and players such as Braxton Clark stepping up on defense.
"That was huge. It's the fine line of growing up as a football team; when do you start subbing those guys out?" defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. "Maybe when you're to the point where we'd like to be here down the road, you get those guys out there earlier and let them go out with a little bit smaller lead and go operate and do some things.
"But it was good to have the ones finish a game off, it was good to get some of those young guys in there. Obviously Braxton Clark got a pick and that was good; he got a taste. He's probably watching extra film now."
Chinander also said Nebraska's defensive players have embraced creating turnovers. NU has nine takeaways this year, which leads the Big Ten and is three ahead of the next best total.
Freshman running back Rahmir Johnson said Tuesday he plans to run on the Nebraska track team during the outdoor season in the spring. Johnson said he plans to run both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, with the 200 being his favorite.
Johnson was a noted speedster in high school, with career bests of :10.50 in the 100 and :21.46 in the 200. He won sectional titles in both the 100 and 200 in high school in New Jersey.
You have free articles remaining.
Travis Fisher was pleased with the play safety Eli Sullivan made on the goal line Saturday when the Blackshirts stopped Northern Illinois on downs at the 1-yard line. But Nebraska's defensive coach said it could have been more. While it was a good play, Fisher said, it would have been a great play had Sullivan come up with the interception
Isaiah Stalbird has made "huge" strides physically and mentally in his two years in the program, and is the type of player who will push for a starting role down the line, Fisher said. The redshirt freshman walk-on from Kearney has seen extensive action on Nebraska's special teams so far this season and broke out Saturday with a pair of blocked punts against NIU.
And Fisher had high praise for him.
"He's going to be a special player here," Fisher said.
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was coaching at Michigan at the same time current Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters was with the Wolverines.
"He's a great kid and a good quarterback," Tuioti said.