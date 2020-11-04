 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid Reaction: Wilson/Piper rotation will continue; confidence in young secondary
View Comments
topical top story

Rapid Reaction: Wilson/Piper rotation will continue; confidence in young secondary

{{featured_button_text}}
South Alabama vs. Nebraska, 8.31

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander works with the team during pre-game drills before taking on South Alabama last season at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and other Husker assistant coaches met with reporters on Wednesday to discuss preparations for Northwestern and more. 

Here are some highlights: 

* Offensive line coach Greg Austin said the rotation at left guard between senior Boe Wilson and redshirt freshman Ethan Piper will continue and NU wants to keep getting some young guys more experience. 

"We have some young promising guys and we have some guys that have a lot of snaps under their belts. ... That's our intention is to continue to filter in the young guys that have a lot of promise to them and can do the job and get those guys some live game reps, because we have a lot of confidence in them as we do in the older guys as well." 

* Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is confident in his young players to step in during the first half against Northwestern in place of Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams, both of whom are suspended for the first half due to targeting penalties in the second half against Ohio State. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chinander mentioned several guys, including safeties Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates, freshman Isaac Gifford and sophomore Quinton Newsome. 

"He's practiced all camp like he's one play away from his shot, and he's ready to take it," Chinander said of Farmer.

* Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said juco defensive back Nadab Joseph is coming along in practice and working to get up to speed. He wasn't on the travel roster to Ohio State.

10 Huskers most likely to have fans buzzing this fall

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Husker Extra Two Minute Drill: Reacting to comments from Chinander, Fisher and other Husker coaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News