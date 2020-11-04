Rapid Reaction: Wilson/Piper rotation will continue; confidence in young secondary

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and other Husker assistant coaches met with reporters on Wednesday to discuss preparations for Northwestern and more.

Here are some highlights:

* Offensive line coach Greg Austin said the rotation at left guard between senior Boe Wilson and redshirt freshman Ethan Piper will continue and NU wants to keep getting some young guys more experience.

"We have some young promising guys and we have some guys that have a lot of snaps under their belts. ... That's our intention is to continue to filter in the young guys that have a lot of promise to them and can do the job and get those guys some live game reps, because we have a lot of confidence in them as we do in the older guys as well."

* Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is confident in his young players to step in during the first half against Northwestern in place of Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams, both of whom are suspended for the first half due to targeting penalties in the second half against Ohio State.

Chinander mentioned several guys, including safeties Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates, freshman Isaac Gifford and sophomore Quinton Newsome.