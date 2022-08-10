Rapid reaction: Whipple says Husker offense had 'a bad day'; Thompson growing as leader

With several experienced veterans returning as starters, Nebraska’s defense has long been viewed as the strength of this season's team.

Rougly two weeks into fall camp, Nebraska’s offense continues to face the challenge. After a few days of consistent progress, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Wednesday’s practice was a slight setback.

“We had a bad day today; I thought the guys were tired and felt sorry for themselves,” Whipple said. “The defense did a nice job today, (we had) a couple of turnovers but I didn’t like how we responded. They’ve been pretty good all the way through, just today was a down day.”

That doesn’t mean the veteran offensive coordinator is going to panic. Whipple said he’ll see how the team responds Thursday, citing a similarly poor effort during spring ball that was followed by renewed focus in the next time out.

Daily battles with the defense have pushed quarterbacks like Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, but both feel it will pay off.

“Our defense is really good. I always tell our offense that it’s awesome that we get to go against them every day because they truly are great at disguising their coverage,” Purdy said. “If we’re having a good practice against the defense, then we really know the offense has (progressed).”

Leadership goals: Apart from Travis Vokolek, Turner Corcoran and Thompson, more leaders need to emerge on offense.

That was one of the issues Whipple identified from Wednesday's practice, and why he felt the players got down on themselves. Since he only gets the chance to speak with players and address issues on the sidelines, he said it’s up to the quarterbacks in the huddle to keep their offense on track.

“Quarterbacks have to take control; Casey has to do a better job, and (so does) Chuba, so those two guys I got on today a little bit,” Whipple said. “They’re the guy in the huddle that speaks with 10 other guys listening, so you have to have those things.”

To his credit, Thompson had already taken that lesson and committed it to memory. He complimented the offense’s others leaders, while recognizing that the more vocal players there are in a huddle, the better everyone will be as a result.