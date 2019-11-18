Nebraska has lost four straight games, and Maryland has been reeling, going 1-6 in Big Ten play.
Scott Frost sees parallels between the two teams.
"I think they're a team that has a growth curve similar to us," he said during Monday's news conference. "I think it's two teams that both need a win."
Nebraska needs to win its final two games to become bowl eligible.
"We just need to win," Frost said. "That's it."
As for growth, Frost said he is seeing it in quarterback Adrian Martinez, running back Dedrick Mills and from some young defenders.
He said true freshman Ty Robinson, who made his debut Saturday against Wisconsin, stood out, and true freshman linebacker Garrett Nelson is "getting better and better."
As for Mills, who had a career-best 188 rushing yards against the Badgers, Frost said "he's getting more comfortable in our schemes and our system."
Frost said offensive linemen Cameron Jurgens and Trent Hixson played their best games of the season against Wisconsin.
Some other quick hits from Monday:
* Frost said prospects are excited about the facility upgrade plans. "I think it will help us even more when there are plans and mock-up plans," he said. "We'll continue to show guys the facility and resources that they'll have."
* Frost expanded a little more on Carlos Davis' absence from Saturday's game saying the senior defensive lineman "was beat up week with an ankle (injury)."
* Frost was asked about leadership on the team. "We have some good leaders, but not enough," he said. "We have a few pieces against that that doesn't help."