If Maurice Washington is to return to the Nebraska football team, the sophomore running back will likely face a stringent set of rules to maintain his standing on the roster.
Husker coach Scott Frost said Thursday he and Washington are going to have another conversation after the running back's absence over the bye week and this week's practices.
"I think if he does want to come back, there’s going to be a lot of things he needs to do to earn his team’s trust back and our trust back," Frost said. "And we’ll see where it goes from there."
Washington had been suspended for two first halves this season, the first stemming from an ongoing court case in California and the second for what Frost categorized as a violation of team rules.
Frost said Monday that Washington's current absence from the team is not related to the court proceedings, which include two charges, one a felony, against the Stockton, California native.
Remaining RBs 'excited': With Washington out of the picture Nebraska's running back depth chart has been shuffled while depth has taken a hit.
Dedrick Mills remains the starter, but Wyatt Mazour, Rahmir Johnson and Brody Belt are all listed as co-No. 2 behind the junior.
"We’re certainly not where we want to be in that group right now from a depth standpoint. That group’s getting pretty thin. But I think the guys that are going to get a chance to play are really excited about it," Frost said. "Not sure who it’s going to be and when it’s going to be in the game yet, but I know guys will try to take advantage of their opportunities."
Pickering ready?: Sophomore kicker Barret Pickering is moving closer to a return, but Frost wouldn’t say Thursday if this is the week the Hoover, Alabama native makes his season debut.
You have free articles remaining.
Asked if he feels comfortable with Pickering up to a certain distance, Frost laughed and said, “Finding creative ways to ask me about injuries. We’ll see who we have at kicker. That’s been a roll of the dice every week.”
Pickering has missed the first seven games with a leg/hip injury and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt said Tuesday that there could be a conversation about playing him in four games and redshirting him.
Indiana's offense looks a lot like Nebraska's, Frost said, which will help Indiana's defense in preparing for Saturday's game.
"I like what they do. In fact I look at it, and it looks a lot like what we do. Watching them, I could call most of the things I see and our kids could go out and run it," Frost said. "So I give a ton of credit to them. I think what they do on offense is smart, I think they scheme well. They’ve got a more dangerous passing game than we’ve probably seen in a while, just because of what they do."
Both quarterbacks — redshirt freshman Michael Penix and junior Peyton Ramsey, can run and throw, Frost said. Six-foot-2, 231-pound running back Stevie Scott is a player "you have to get hats on." That makes Indiana's defense that much tougher to face for Nebraska's offense, Frost explained.
"They’re just pretty solid across the board," Frost said. "And they go against an offense very similar to ours, you can tell. So some of the issues that we would normally try to exploit, they’ve accounted for and thought about.
"They’re going to make us earn it like several teams in the Big Ten. We’re going to have to be able to block and get open and throw well."